Canelo targets 'Bastard' Aguero for defending Messi

Canelo accused Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi of disrespecting the Mexican flag.

The accusations by Canelo were made after Argentina recorded a 2-0 victory against Mexico in a matchday two Group C 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture.

Messi scored and provided the assist for Argentina's two goals as they bounced back from defeat to Saudi Arabia in their group opener.

Argentina celebrated its first victory at the World Cup in style and videos surfaced on social media.

In the video, Messi was captured using his leg to wipe a stain off the floor with his leg before tossing it aside.

AFP

Canelo targets Aguero

Canelo after spotting the actions of Messi to Twitter to demand respect for the Mexican flag.

The undisputed middleweight champion then issued a threat to Messi that sparked wild reactions on social media.

Following the threat by Canelo, Aguero took to social media to defend his former Argentina teammate.

Canelo has now targeted Aguero following his response. The Mexican boxer branded the Manchester City legend a bastard in a series of messages on his official Twitter account.

He said, "Unfair? Unfair what you did right now you write this and a minute ago you shit on my Instagram DMs you have to be clear and to the point. Rather you have to have eggs!!!

"You bastard too... you wrote to me oh oh Canelo and now sucking don't be a hypocrite bastard."

AFP

Fabregas on Canelo

Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has also come to the defense of Messi following the attack from Canelo.

Fabregas played with Messi at Barcelona and took to social media to explain to Canelo that jerseys fall to the ground repeatedly in the dressing room.

He said, "You neither know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game.

"ALL t-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterward. And more when you celebrate an important victory."