‘Pray to God that I don't find him.' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

Canelo watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash between Mexico and Argentina that took place on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The World middleweight champion witnessed Messi score and provide an assist as Argentina defeated Mexico.

It was a much-needed win for Argentina against Mexico as they compete to progress from the group to the knockout stages.

Canelo threatens Messi

Led by captain Messi, Argentina players celebrated the victory against Mexico in style in the dressing room.

Videos from the Argentina players' celebrations have now gone viral as Messi being targeted for his actions.

Canelo interprets the video as Messi celebrating and using the Mexico flag to wipe a stain off the floor with his leg before tossing it aside.

Canelo came across the video and is furious with the actions of Messi. In an attempt to defend his country, the Mexican boxer issued a threat to Messi for his actions.

The middleweight boxing champion posted a series of messages about what Messi did on his official Twitter account.

Pointing out what Messi did, Canelo in his first tweet said, "Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag."

Canelo then went on to say Messi despite his status has to respect the Mexican flag before issuing a threat.

He added, "He better pray to God that I don't find him.

"Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--t that Messi did."

Messi is yet to respond to the accusations made by Canelo but Argentine fans have rallied to his support following the threat made by Canelo.

Despite the loss, Mexico still has a chance to qualify for the knockout stage while Argentina also faces a challenging situation to progress.