Canadian players call off strike, return to training after dispute over prize money

In a letter made available on Monday, the players revealed a meeting with the Canada Soccer Association but both parties are yet to reach an agreement.

“We (the Canadian men’s national team) have decided to resume training in preparation for the road to Qatar,” the players said via New York reporter Rick Westhead

“To be clear, we have not reached an agreement with the Canadian Soccer Association,” the statement added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The players also confirmed that both parties will continue the negotiation process but the Association has yet to answer any questions.

The Canadian national team had planned an international friendly against Panama but it was called off due to the strike.

Canada, who will feature in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, will be joining the World Cup party in Qatar later this year for only the second time in its history.

AFP