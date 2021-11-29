Can Petagna effectively replace Osimhen at Napoli?

Petagna has the potential to fill in the gap but he would have to work harder just like Osimhen. For Osimhen, he is the striker that Spalleti trusts and he brings physical presence to the Napoli attack, he could even sprint more than 50 metres and that is a standard he has set for the Italian.

Just like Osimhen, Petagna can play as the lone striker in a 4-3-3 formation and has good hold up play and he is a team player just like Osimhen. Spalleti may have to choose between him and Dries Mertens who is proven.

This season, Petagna has scored one goal in 15 matches for Napoli and some have been from the bench while Osimhen has scored 9 goals in 14 games this season and this record may pile pressure on him to deliver.

He is not new to taking up challenges as can be seen in his exploits at Atalanta where he scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.

Before Osimhen returns, Mertens will have to rise to the occasion and step in to fill the void left by the former Lille striker and provide succor to Luciano Spalleti.

Petagna would have to impress Spalletti in order to be given the opportunity to start games and he will have to improve his goals ratio at the club. Osimhen's three months absence is a long time, long enough for Petagna to worm his way into Spalleti's heart and the heart of fans at the club.

He has what every coach needs; he is a team player. Now, Spalleti will not be satisfied with Petagna just being a team player but will also want him to add goals and assists to his game, which is a feature that ideally endears forwards to coaches.

Like Osimhen, he can be called a complete striker and he is good with passes, creates chances and has a strong presence in the opponent's box.

The former Milan striker still has age in his side, sound technique, the build of a top striker and his records for Atalanta could spur him to greater heights in Osimhen's absence.

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

