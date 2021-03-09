In the Premier League, the top four means Champions League football the following season and one club hoping to land one of the four spots is Leicester.

They have not been in the Champions League since their famous Premier League title win back in 2016 and would love to make a return. Two Nigerian players form part of their squad, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, can these two help lead Leicester to a Champions League return this season?

The Leicester Success so Far

The good news for Leicester is that they are already in a top four spot, and they have a little gap to those below them. Simply maintaining what they are doing at the moment and not dropping backwards is enough to put this team back in the Champions League.

That has made them popular with betting punters, both in England where they are based and around the world. Leicester are one of the many teams that people have been able to rely on this year, on the whole they have been fantastic. That reassures those who are backing them using places such as this site to claim betting offers as they place their bets on the Premier League.

From their first 27 games, Leicester have recorded 15 victories and they have drawn five of their other games, meaning points from 20 out of 27. Defensively they have not been perfect, but goal scoring has been a positive and as things stand, The Foxes are the fourth highest goal scorers in the Premier League, with only Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool scoring more.

Highlights in 2021 include home wins against Liverpool and Chelsea, while if you look back a little further, they won away from home against Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal in the 2020 half of this season.

There is no fluke about where Leicester are in the league, and should they stay in the top four and bag a Champions League spot, it would be thoroughly deserved.

Wilfred Ndidi continues to be a key player for Leicester, offering a strong defensive presence in midfield, ahead of the defence. Although they have not been the best at stopping goals, none of that can be put on the shoulders of Ndidi. His role in the side is simple, to break play up and prevent attacks from reaching the Leicester back line, and he has once again shown his quality while doing that.

Kelechi Iheanacho is a forward and is primarily used as a secondary scoring threat behind veteran striker Jamie Vardy. Iheanacho has two Premier League goals to his name so far, and they have come in his last four games, so things are looking up for him.

Should Leicester get to the end of the season and be in contention, it is squad players who may be a little fresher, such as Iheanacho, that may prove to be the difference makers and help lift this team to the Champions League.

A superb volley against Burnley was Iheanacho’s most recent strike, one that earnt a point for his team in a game they were losing. It is these goals that show his quality, and in tight games like that one, he can make a difference for this club.

What is to Come for Leicester?

A total of 11 games remain for Leicester and stand between them and their quest to return to the Premier League. They certainly have opportunities, with games at home to Sheffield United, West Brom and Newcastle all looking as though they should provide three points for the cause.

However, they also have to play a number of the top teams, with a game against Manchester City in April being one of those. It is the end to their campaign that could prove to be the toughest, and if Leicester arrive here needing points, things will be tight for sure.

They end the season with a three game run that sees The Foxes play Manchester United away, Chelsea away and on the final day of the season, Tottenham at home. This run would test any team in the world, so Leicester will be hoping that they have almost assured themselves of Champions League football before they get to this stage, taking the pressure off these games.

*This is a featured post.