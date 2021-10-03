Can Leicester City arrest the slide in Wilfred Ndidi’s absence?

Having drawn their first fixture at home to Napoli on matchday one, the Foxes would have been looking to claim at least a point to keep their ambitions to go past the group stage on track.

The loss leaves them lying bottom of the group with their opponents going top with only their second win.

This loss in Poland means the Foxes have now managed only one win in their last five games, heaping even more pressure on their manager.

Having been booed by the home fans last week during their draw against Burnley at the King Power Stadium, Brendan Rodgers will be under considerably more pressure than ever before since he joined.

Some would cite long-term injuries to his foremost defensive pairing in Johnny Evans and Wesley Fofana as being one of the root causes of their slump, some questionable decisions by the manager himself have to share some of that blame.

It seems like that situation is about to get worse with news emerging from around Leicester indicating that Wilfred Ndidi will be joining that list for a while.

With the low confidence creeping up on the Leicester camp with the continued run of poor results, the players will be looking towards the team’s leaders to inspire them out of the rot, one of which is the ailing Ndidi.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been a mainstay in the Foxes’ midfield since he joined in 2017, creating a solid midfield base for the team to build up attacks whilst also breaking up opposition threats.

The former Liverpool manager is correctly worried about his team’s current form and has said as much. Leicester are usually not as good as they can be without their midfield lynchpin with their previous form slumps in the past coinciding with his absences from the team.

“We need to raise the standard of our performance, no doubt,” said Rodgers.

“We’ve created an expectation and raised the bar over a consistent period and we’ve dropped off that.

“It happens to every team but this is a challenge which excites me — you know it’s not going to be plain sailing all the way throughout your managerial career.

“I really want to do something about it and that’s why we’re here.”

Hopefully, the manager will be looking to fix up in their next fixture against Crystal Palace but without the steadying influence of Ndidi and the rest of the pack, it will most likely not be smooth-sailing.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

