Claudio Ranieri's first game as Watford boss ended in an embarrassing defeat against Liverpool. The Hornets had to endure a humiliating 5-0 loss in front of their own fans. Their heaviest defeat since their return to the Premier League and also Ranieri's heaviest in the league. This is probably not the opening salvo the Italian would have been hoping for and it definitely does not bode well for a team that was branded 'promising' by neutrals and pundits alike prior to his arrival..
Can Emmanuel Dennis' lead Watford to a first Ranieri win?
The Hornets suffered heavy defeat at Liverpool last weekend, the Nigerian will be looking to help put things right against Everton.
In an effort to stamp a change and his identity on the team, the Premier League winning manager chopped and changed the working formula that had earned Watford the respect of opponents before the unusual circumstances of Xisco Munoz's dismissal changed the course of things at the club. The influential Ismaila Sarr was influencing games from the wings and connecting well with Emmanuel Dennis who was either deployed on the opposite wing or up top as the main striker. In fact, the Reds will not forget anytime soon just how influential Sarr is from the wings with the spectacular manner he ended their unbeaten home run with his intense wing play.
In this episode against Liverpool however, Sarr was stuck up front, with Ranieri probably looking to take advantage of the Senegalese forward's overwhelming goal threat. Needless to say, that experiment failed woefully. The 23-year-old was isolated up top with his team sorely missing his ability to drive play away from their goal during Liverpool's domineering display.
The fixture against Everton this weekend will present a different challenge from their Merseyside neighbors. Also now led by another known Premier League hand in Rafa Benitez, the Toffees will be looking to take advantage of the dwindling morale of their next opponents. However, it will be in Ranieri's best interest to maybe leave things as they were and give Watford a fighting chance at redemption.
The connection between Sarr from the wings and Dennis upfront where he can draw defenders away from his teammates with his dribbling will be the best way to go and maybe the second time will be the charm for a proper introduction to the Ranieri era at Watford with a return to normalcy on Merseyside this weekend.
"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."
