The club has maintained its status as one of European football’s elite teams and gave them the pulling power and funding to attract the formidable talent of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

While a ninth consecutive Scudetto would be welcome, most Juventini would give it up tomorrow if it meant winning another Champions League trophy. The club won the competition in 1984/85 and 1995/96 but have been defeated in seven other finals including two of the last five and their last five finals appearances ended in defeat, a record which has become a burden to the club.

It is no surprise that the club has become obsessed with the ultimate goal in top football that is the UEFA Champions League and that could lead to them taking their eye off the main domestic prize. That, combined with the increasing strength of some of their rivals could see them knocked off their perch soon. But could that happen this season? And who is most likely to claim their crown?

The challengers

In reality, there are two teams that are capable of mounting a challenge to Juventus this season, so let’s take a look at both.

Napoli

In recent years, Napoli have been the closest challengers to Juventus. In fact, current Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri pushed them closest, finishing within four points of the Old Lady in 2017/18 with a total of 91 points. The following year under Carlo Ancelotti, the Partenopei took a big step back, finishing with 79 points, 11 adrift of the champions.

This season, Napoli are already off the pace having lost two of their first eight games. As a result, they have fallen behind Inter in the Serie A outright winners betting category with Betway and as of October 22, were 7/1 to claim the title. Despite his vast experience, Ancelotti has been unable to maintain the level that Napoli achieved under Sarri and look unlikely to challenge this year. They could even lose third or fourth spot with the likes of Atalanta and Cagliari both enjoying strong starts to the campaign and Roma and Lazio not too far behind.

Internazionale

Inter last won the title in 2009/10 under Portuguese boss Jose Mourinho. Since then, they have struggled to find the right formula under a succession of coaches. Current incumbent Antonio Conte is the 13th man to fill the hot seat since Mourinho departed for Real Madrid.

Conte won three league titles and two Italian Super Cups with Juventus and instigated their current period of dominance. Since leaving Turin, he has coached the Italian national team and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Understandably, there was a buzz around Milan when Conte was appointed in the summer. The club finally had an elite coach with the talent and mentality to take on Juventus. As well as recruiting Conte, the club were also busy in the transfer market bringing in the likes of former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielders Matteo Politano and Nicolo Barella.

The Nerazzurri made a strong start to the campaign and quickly overtook Napoli as Juve’s closest challengers. They won their first six league games in a row before losing 1-2 to Juventus at the San Siro. After eight games, they were just one point adrift of the reigning champions.

Dark horses

As things stand, Inter are best placed to mount a challenge. But there is one other team that has continued to defy expectations over the last few years. Could they also get in on the act?

Atalanta

Atalanta have won many admirers for the attractive brand of football they have delivered under veteran boss Giampaolo Gasperini. The former Genoa boss has guided the team to Europe on three occasions and has led them to fourth, seventh and third-place finishes. After eight games of the current campaign, they had won five, drawn two, and lost one to leave them one point above Napoli in third place. However, performances such as the one at Lazio where they gave away a three-goal lead to finish with just a point will likely cost them any chance of developing into a genuine challenger this term.

With everything taken into consideration, Inter are the only team who look capable of breaking Juventus’ winning streak. And with Conte on board, there many who will be backing them to do it.

