Cameroonian journalists burgled in Accra during AWCON coverage

Cameronian journalists covering the 2018 AWCON have been robbed at their hotel in Accra.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cameroon journalists burgled in Accra during AWCON coverage play

Cameroonian journalists are stranded in the capital city of Ghana, Accra, after they were burgled at their hotel during their coverage of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON)

The journalists are reportedly residing at the Asabea Hotel in Accra, where the incident happened.

One of the journalists whose name wasn't mentioned indicated that he and his compatriots were burgled, after leaving for the Cameroon clash against Nigeria in Accra.

“We returned to our hotel realizing that our luggage was missing. The luggage contained money, two laptops and travel documents,” the Cameroon journalist told Silver FM.

“We are stranded in Ghana, because at it stands now, we can’t return to Cameroon. The case has been reported to the Labadi Police Station.”

Cameroon topped the group A of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), but Nigeria edged them 4-2 on penalties after the regulation time had ended goalless in the semi-finals.

Cameroon will face Mali in the third place play-off of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON)

