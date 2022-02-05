AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso blow three-goal lead to hand Cameroon bronze medal on penalties

The Stallions raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 49 minutes of the match but Stephane Bahoken's fourth international goal and two from Aboubakar pushed the match to penalties where the Indomitable Lions prevailed.

Toni Conceicao perhaps underrated the Stallions of Burkina Faso, making nine changes to the team that started against Egypt with only Andre Onana and Samuel Gouet keeping their place in the starting XI.

Burkina Faso coach Kamau Malo's only changes to the squad that started the semifinal against Senegal were forced.

Ismahila Ouedraogo replaced the suspended Adama Guira while first-choice goalkeeper Herve Koffi could not recover in time and was replaced by Soufian Ouedraogo in goal.

Burkina Faso top sluggish Cameroon in first-half

The game started on a slow burner with the first real action coming in the 19th minute when Soufian Ouedraogo was forced into a double save to repel a cross from Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo and then a follow-up shot from Jean Onana.

The game truly came to life in the 24th minute when Steeve Yago ghosted into the back post to score for Burkina Faso in the Stallions' first real attack of the night.

This was Yago's first international goal for the Stallions in 65 appearances since making his debut in March 2013.

The Indomitable Lions continued to pelter the Burkina Faso defence in search of an equaliser with Stephane Bahoken going close in the 37th minute but he could not find the target.

Danger struck for Andre Onana and Cameroon when the Ajax goalkeeper fumbled his handling of a cross-cum-shot by Manchester City starlet Issa Kabore with the ball slipping into his net.

The referee initially disallowed the goal for having crossed the line before Kabore sent in the shot but the VAR rightly judged that Kabore's blistering pace allowed him to get there in time.

Aboubakar delivers Cameroon's third-place victory with quick-fire brace

Toni Conceicao brought on the striking duo of Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi at the beginning of the second half in a desperate attempt to find the goals.

Burkina Faso extended their lead in the 49th minute when Djibril Ouattara scored a good-headed goal from Bertrand Traore's excellent right-wing delivery to make the scoreline 3-0.

The Indomitable Lions did not drop their heads though as they went in search of the first chip to fall.

Bahoken started an incredible comeback when he pulled a goal back for the Indomitable Lions in the 71st minute after the Stallions failed to clear their lines from a corner kick.

Ekambi tried to sneak in another one in the 73rd minute but Soufian Ouedraogo was alert to tip the ball over the bar.

AFCON 2021 top scorer Vincent Aboubakar finally put the ball at the back of the net in the 85th minute to further reduce the deficit and keep hopes of a comeback alive.

Then Burkina Faso were the architects of their problems with Soufian Ouedraogo turning from hero to villain as he collided with his player while coming for a cross.

AFP

Aboubakar was on hand to slot home the spilt ball with ice-cold professionalism in the 87th minute, taking the Al-Nassr striker's tally to eight goals in the tournament.

Ouedraogo was stretchered off the pitch with Burkina Faso-based Aboubacar Sawadogo replacing the injured second-choice goalkeeper.

Kamau's side were able to see off what remained of the second half having thrown away a 3-0 lead.