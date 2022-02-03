Cameroon vs Egypt: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Semifinal Preview

This particular encounter is a repeat of the final in the 2017 edition of the Nations Cup which was won by the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Intro

It's indeed a battle between two heavyweights as the most decorated teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations go head-to-head in what would have been a worthy final.

Five-time champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon host their counterparts from Egypt and seven-time winners of the competition, the Pharaohs, in the second semifinal at the AFCON2021.

Pulse Ghana

Both sides will be looking to outdo the other in a bid to decide who joins already qualified Senegal in Sunday's final billed for the nation's capital Yaoundé.

Cameroon has a real challenge before them and will be determined to not only continue to impress the home fans but to become the first host since 2006 to go beyond the semifinal stage at the AFCON.

AFP

Having progressed in seven of the last nine matches at this stage, however, the Indomitable Lions have the experience and talents to achieve just that and perhaps go one step further.

But standing in their way is Egypt, who is the last to go all the way to the finals as host, a very capable opposition and bulwark.

Pulse Nigeria

The Pharaohs of Egypt have improved in the competition on a game to game basis since that opening day defeat to Nigeria in the group stages and will go into this fixture confident of coming out with a win.

In Mohamed Salah, the record winners have one of the most potent forwards in the world and will be hoping that the Liverpool man continues the form that saw him inspire them past Morocco in the quarterfinal the last time.

AFP

Nevertheless, while this game will be played on the pitch, the biggest talking point so far going into the riveting clash appears to have come from former Indomitable Lion and current Cameroon Football Federation President, Samuel Eto'o.

The former Barcelona star has come under serious criticism from Egypt boss, Carlos Queiroz, for calling the game between the two countries a "war" in his bid to motivate his players ahead of the crucial match.

Pulse Ghana

Form and Head-to-Head

Cameroon goes into this one in superb form, with the Indomitable Lions yet to lose a game since a 2-1 defeat to Cote d'Ivoire in a World Cup qualifier back on September 6, 2021.

For Egypt, the Pharaohs are on a run of three wins and a draw in their last five matches, with the loss to Nigeria in the group stages their only stain.

In terms of their head-to-head battle, this will be the 11th meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations between these two, making it the most played fixture in the history of the AFCON.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

Billed for 8 pm this day, February 3, 2022, this encounter will be the first game at the Olembe stadium in Yaoundé since January 24, when eight people, unfortunately, lost their lives after the game between Cameroon and Comoros.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

While the home side, Cameroon, has a fully fit and healthy squad to choose from, Egypt has an injury crisis on their hands, especially in the goalkeeping department.

The Pharaohs will be without their first-choice goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawy and his deputy, the two-time Pulse of the Day, Mohamed Gabaski, after both goalkeepers picked up injuries in the last two matches.

Egypt will also be without defender, Ahmed Hegazy, who will play no further part in the competition and midfielder, Akram Tawfik.

Possible Lineups

Cameroon: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, Ngadeu, Tolo; Oum Gouet, Anguissa, Ekambi, Kunde; Ngamaleu, Aboubakar

Egypt: Sobhy; Kamal, Trezeguet, Hamdi, Fatouh; Ashraf, El-Sulya, Elneny; Mohamed, Marmoush, Salah

