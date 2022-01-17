Cameroon vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Damola Ogungbe
Cameroon are brimming with confidence with five wins in five while Cape Verde must avoid defeat against the hosts to stand a chance of reaching the last 16

Vincent Aboubakar and Garry Rodrigues are the two players to watch out for in Cameroon's game against Cape Verde
Hosts Cameroon will seek to cap off an impressive Group stage when they face the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions have already qualified for the Round-of-16 win two victories from their first two matches so they have little to nothing riding on this game.

Cape Verde got off to a winning start at the Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia
By contrast, Cape Verde needs a result from this game and also hope that Ethiopia avoids defeat against Burkina Faso for the Blue Sharks to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage.

Cameroon and Cape Verde come into this game in good form from their last five games. The West Africans have won all five of their last matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding only four times in that time.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde's only loss in their last five games came against Burkina Faso in their second Group A game. Before that, Bubista's team had won three and drawn against Nigeria in the other four games.

In head-to-head fixtures, Cameroon and Cape Verde have met six times in all competitions with 'Toni Conceicao's team slightly edging the match-up with three victories to Cape Verde's two and the lone draw.

In the AFCON finals, Cape Verde has the better record, winning two and drawing one of their four games. Cameroon's last victory against the Islanders came in 2012, a slim 2-1 victory.

The Cameroon Vs. Cape Verde game is scheduled to hold on Monday, January 17 at the Stade Olembe in Yaounde by 5 pm Nigerian time.

Both teams have a clean bill of health going into their final group games of AFCON 2021.

Playing in front of a home crowd feels like a final every time so Conceicao would likely start the same team that has delivered two wins so far.

Vincent Aboubakar would be looking to add to his tally of four goals and extend his reign at the top of the goalscorers chart.

Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrates scoring his second goal, and Cameroon's third, in their 4-1 defeat of Ethiopia at the Africa Cup of Nations
If the business is done early against Cape Verde, expect the Cameroonian side to take off their important players early with an eye on the Round-of-16.

Cameroon Possible Starting XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Cape Verde Possible Starting XI: Vozinha; Steven Fortes, Roberto Lopes, Stopira; Jeffry Fortes, Kenny Santos, Patrick Andrade, Dylan Tavares; Garry Rodrigues, Julio Tavares, Jamiro Monteiro

The Indomitable Lions are one of the most impressive sides at the tournament so far, so expect them to continue in this vein against the Blue Sharks.

Being hot favourites for the trophy altogether, the Cameroonians are set up for another win in Yaounde. A 2-0 victory for Cameroon is the likely result for this match.

Damola Ogungbe

