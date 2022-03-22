2022 WCQ

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana involved in ghastly accident on his way to Cameroon/Algeria cracker (PHOTOS)

Damola Ogungbe
Cameroons first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana was involved in a ghastly motor accident along with his brother on Tuesday morning.

The Ajax goalkeeper was on his way from Yaounde to Douala for Cameroon's upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Algeria.

According to Voetbalzone, the 25-year-old is said to have escaped without any injuries from the crash and continued his journey in a borrowed car.

Cameroon and Algeria face each other in a doubleheader to determine who gets one of five African tickets to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

