AFCON 2021: 'Out with Pride' - Comoros exit AFCON after valiant display in 2 - 1 loss to Cameroon

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Comoros did not go down without a fight as Cameroon progress to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over the competition debutants

Ajaccio left-back Chaker Alhadhur went in goal for Comoros against Cameroon due to a goalkeeper crisis (Twitter/CAF)
Ajaccio left-back Chaker Alhadhur went in goal for Comoros against Cameroon due to a goalkeeper crisis (Twitter/CAF)

Cameroon booked their place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-1 victory over Comoros on Monday night.

Recommended articles

The tiny island nation of Comoros were valiant in their attempt to be competitive and gave a good account of themselves despite an early red card and an earlier-stated defensive crisis.

HtmlCode

Vincent Aboubakar was again the tip of the spear for the Indomitable Lions as the Al-Nassr striker scored one and assisted another to take his goal involvement to seven in this competition (six goals and one assist).

The Coelacanths fielded Ajaccio left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal with injury and positive Covid-19 results forcing their 1st, 2nd, and 3rd choice goalkeepers out of the encounter.

Full-back Chaker Alhadhur played in goal for the Comoros against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon
Full-back Chaker Alhadhur played in goal for the Comoros against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon AFP

To complicate matters for the Younes Zerdouk-led (standing in for the Comoros coach Amir Abdou) side, Nadjim Abdou got a red card in the 7th minute, forcing the AFCON debutants to play practically the whole game with a man short.

Comoros kept the hosts at bay till the 29th minute when Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring from an Aboubakar assist.

The second half was dominated by the Cameroonians and Alhadhur as the makeshift goalkeeper put up some impressive saves to deny the five-time champions.

The pick of the bunch was a double save in the 53rd minute from Ekambi and Aboubakar, after which chest bumps and fist bumps were rightly thrown at the Ajaccio defender-cum-goalkeeper.

Aboubakar was involved in both Cameroonian goals against Comoros
Aboubakar was involved in both Cameroonian goals against Comoros AFP

Inevitably, Aboubakar scored his sixth goal of the tournament in the 69th minute, applying a cool finish to a defence-splitting pass from Martin Hongla.

Then came a moment of real quality from the Islanders as Youssouf M'Changama scored unarguably the goal of the tournament so far with a rasping 30-yard free-kick that nestled in the top corner of Andre Onana's goal.

The Comorians pushed for a late equaliser but the odds proved insurmountable for the AFCON debutants as they exited the competition but with their heads held high.

The Indomitable Lions will go on to face the Gambia in the last 8 of the competition with a 10th semi-final outing up for grabs against an overachieving Gambia side.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

AFCON 2021: 'Out with Pride' - Comoros exit AFCON after valiant display in 2 - 1 loss to Cameroon

AFCON 2021: 'Out with Pride' - Comoros exit AFCON after valiant display in 2 - 1 loss to Cameroon

Australia Open: Rafael Nadal looking foward to Dennis Shapolavov clash

Australia Open: Rafael Nadal looking foward to Dennis Shapolavov clash

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Musa Barrow takes lowly Gambia to AFCON quarter-finals

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Balotelli gets Italy recall ahead of World Cup play-offs

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

‘Stop being selfish, the Black Stars is not for your father’ – Dan Quaye slams Andre Ayew

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

William Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu could all be playing at Watford

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac