AFCON 2021: Karl Toko Ekambi's brace help Cameroon defeat Gambia to book semifinal spot

A brace from Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi gave the Indomitable Lions a comfortable victory at a fully-packed Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Cameroon take their place in their 10th semifinal appearance at the AFCON finals while Gambia bowed out of their first-ever AFCON finals with a promise of more to come.

Cameroon dominate Gambia in one-sided affair

From the blast of the whistle, the die was cast as the Scorpions took up a 'brace-for-impact' position, content with allowing Cameroon to do most of the attacking while they wait for the odd chance to stream forward.

Toni Conceicao's side needed no further invitation as they pummelled Gambia's penalty area with a mix of deadly wing play and swift passing from the middle.

The competition's leading goalscorer Vincent Aboubakar had the first sniff of goal in the 14th minute but his back-heel effort could only clear the top of Baboucarr Gaye's bar.

Tom Saintfiet's side rarely got their day in the sun as they were routinely pinned back by the constant harrying of the Cameroonians.

Pulse Nigeria

Collins Fai got the stadium on its feet in the 28th minute when attempted a goal of the tournament with a rasping shot from about 35 yards only to hit the side netting.

Cameroon continued to ramp up the pressure as Aboubakar's 30th-minute header went glancing past Baboucarr Gaye's goal post.

Gaye then pulled off a point-blank reaction save to deny Aboubakar after the Indomitable Lions' No 10 ran through on goal to nod a Fai right-wing cross.

Ekambi shines; Aboubakar fires blank as Cameroon progress to semifinal

The Cameroonians didn't waste any time in the second half before getting on the scoresheet in the 49th minute.

Much like the first half, Fai sent in another cross from the right-wing but this time, Karl Toko Ekambi rose highest between the two Gambian centre backs to nod the ball past Gaye.

Saintfiet tried to gain some attacking impetus by making a triple change in the 56th minute; bringing on Ebrima Darboe, Modou Barrow, and Ebrima Colley in place of Saidy Janko, Pa Modou Jagne, and Muhammed Badammosi respectively.

AFP

However, it was the Indomitable Lions who doubled their lead as Ekambi grabbed his second brace of the tournament with a smart finish from a left-wing Martin Hongla weighted pass.

The second goal released the shackles off Gambia as they were either playing for pride or for the belief that they could still turn the results around.

However, for a team that had scored only four goals in their last four games, they found it hard to string together a coherent attacking plan to trouble the boisterous hosts.

Conceicao's side continued to prod especially through Aboubakar who looked like a man on a mission in pursuit of his 'customary' AFCON 2021 goal.

AFP

The Al-Nassr forward missed his chance to score his seventh goal of the competition when he fired over from inside the penalty box in the 85th minute.

That was the last real chance of the match as the Indomitable Lions professionally saw off the game.