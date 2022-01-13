AFCON 2021: Cameroon blitz Ethiopia 4-1 to secure Round-of-16 spot

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi grabbed a brace apiece as the Indomitable Lions came from a goal down to condemn Ethiopia to their second defeat of the group stage.

End-to-end first half in Stade Olembe

The fans were barely seated when Ethiopia took a shock lead in the 4th minute through Dawa Hotessa after the Walia Ibex caught the Cameroonian defence napping.

This was the second game in a row that the AFCON hosts would be conceding first in a match, also going behind against Burkina Faso in the tournament's opener.

However, the Indomitable Lions equalised straight away this time through a Karl Toko Ekambi goal in the 8th minute.

Matchday 1 two-goal hero, Vincent Aboubakar stung Ethiopian goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko's hands with a crisp shot with the keeper parrying the ball out to Collins Fai.

Fai delivered a whipped cross into the box that found the head of Ekambi with Shanko in no-man's-land as the ball hit the back of the net.

Ethiopia and Cameroon played end-to-end football for the next quarter-hour as the game settled after a frantic start.

The Walia Ibex tested Onana in the 23rd minute with Gebremicheal firing a shot at the Ajax goalkeeper.

Cameroon had a clutch of chances to go ahead before halftime with Ethiopian defender Ashalew Tamene making two last-ditch clearances to deny Aboubakar his third goal of the tournament before Ekambi crashed a header against the post from a corner in the 39th minute.

Indomitable Lions stamped their dominance in one-sided second half

Shanko was quick out of his line to deny Aboubakar a shot on goal in the opening two minutes of the restart. A quick VAR review dispelled penalty appeals from the hosts.

The Cameroonian captain was not to be denied for long anyway as he grabbed a quick-fire brace in the 53rd and 55th minute to take Cameroon clear in the tie.

In the process, the Al-Nassr striker became the first Cameroonian to score in three straight AFCON matches since Samuel Eto'o in 2008.

As the Ethiopians went in search of a goal to bring them back into the match, Cameroon capitalised on the open spaces in the East Africans defence run through and grabbed his second of the night and fourth for Cameroon in the 67th minute.

Cameroon's coach 'Toni Conceicao had the luxury of resting his goalscorers ahead of their final group stage game against Cape Verde on Monday, January 17.