Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

The teenage prodigy came off the bench in the 70th minute with Dortmund trailing 1-0 and made an instant impact by assisting the equaliser scored by 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Moukoko then completed the comeback with the winning goal with a low shot into the corner from close range to put Dortmund in front in the 84th minute.

Twitter

Dortmund were not at their best but sealed a convincing win thanks to another goal in the 88th minute by Marius Wolf to make it 3-1 to the away side despite Freiburg dominating proceedings.

Who is Moukoko?

Youssoufa Moukoko is a 17-year-old German striker having represented the country at youth level but is of Cameroonian descent having been born and bred in Africa and also through his parents.

Imago

Moukoko was born in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon on November 20, 2004, and lived there with his family till 2014 when his father, a Cameroonian who has been living in Germany as a citizen since 1994 brought him to Hamburg.

Since moving to Germany as a 10-year-old, Moukoko has been highly rated as a football talent, playing for the under-13 team of FC St. Pauli Bundesliga 2 from 2014 to 2016 where he scored 23 goals in 13 games.

He joined the Borussia Dortmund academy after that and continued to catch the eye with his high volume of scoring which led to him being invited to join the senior squad in 2020 as a 15-year-old and the rest is history so far.

POOL

Moukoko the new Haaland?

Following the departure of star striker Erling Haaland who joined Manchester City this summer, Borussia Dortmund have been faced with the task of filling a hole in the centre-forward position.

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller was signed from Ajax to fill the gap but was almost instantly diagnosed with a tumour which will keep the 28-year-old out of the team for a while having undergone surgery.

Imago

34-year-old Anthony Modeste was brought in from Koln as an emergency signing and started the game against Freiburg but the solution to Dortmund's problem was on the bench waiting to be trusted.

Moukoko was thrust onto the scene and seized the moment almost instantly, presenting himself as the replacement to Haaland the club has been yearning for.

pulse senegal