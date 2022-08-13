BUNDESLIGA

Cameroon-born 17-year-old striker Moukoko scores late winning goal for Dortmund against Freiburg

Tunde Young
Borussia Dortmund's wonderkid striker, Youssoufa Moukoko came off the bench to secure a 3-1 win away at Freiburg

17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko stole the headlines for Borussia Dortmund after coming off the bench to help the club to a 3-1 away win against Freiburg.

The teenage prodigy came off the bench in the 70th minute with Dortmund trailing 1-0 and made an instant impact by assisting the equaliser scored by 18-year-old Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Moukoko then completed the comeback with the winning goal with a low shot into the corner from close range to put Dortmund in front in the 84th minute.

Dortmund were not at their best but sealed a convincing win thanks to another goal in the 88th minute by Marius Wolf to make it 3-1 to the away side despite Freiburg dominating proceedings.

Youssoufa Moukoko is a 17-year-old German striker having represented the country at youth level but is of Cameroonian descent having been born and bred in Africa and also through his parents.

Moukoko has huge potential
Moukoko has huge potential Imago

Moukoko was born in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon on November 20, 2004, and lived there with his family till 2014 when his father, a Cameroonian who has been living in Germany as a citizen since 1994 brought him to Hamburg.

Since moving to Germany as a 10-year-old, Moukoko has been highly rated as a football talent, playing for the under-13 team of FC St. Pauli Bundesliga 2 from 2014 to 2016 where he scored 23 goals in 13 games.

He joined the Borussia Dortmund academy after that and continued to catch the eye with his high volume of scoring which led to him being invited to join the senior squad in 2020 as a 15-year-old and the rest is history so far.

Following the departure of star striker Erling Haaland who joined Manchester City this summer, Borussia Dortmund have been faced with the task of filling a hole in the centre-forward position.

Ivorian striker Sebastien Haller was signed from Ajax to fill the gap but was almost instantly diagnosed with a tumour which will keep the 28-year-old out of the team for a while having undergone surgery.

34-year-old Anthony Modeste was brought in from Koln as an emergency signing and started the game against Freiburg but the solution to Dortmund's problem was on the bench waiting to be trusted.

Moukoko was thrust onto the scene and seized the moment almost instantly, presenting himself as the replacement to Haaland the club has been yearning for.

Including his contributions against Freiburg, Moukoko now has six goals and two assists for the club in just 708 minutes, resulting in a goal contribution every 88 minutes he plays, very impressive for a teenager.

Tunde Young

