Cameroon and Ghana World Cup stars banned for breaching Ligue 1 betting rules

The biggest punishment was given to Quevilly B’s French midfielder Samy El Khiar, who was suspended for four matches and handed a suspended fine of €2,000.

AFP

Ghana Football Awards’ Footballer of the Year for 2022, Djiku, just returned from representing Ghana at the 2022 World Cup and has received a one match suspension that will see him miss Strasbourg’s crucial tie with league leaders PSG.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Cameroonian centre back Jean-Charles Castelletto received a four-match suspended ban, which will come into effect after a further offence. Fortunately, he will be available for Nantes' first match after Ligue 1 resumes against Lorient.

AFP