Cameroon and Ghana World Cup stars banned for breaching Ligue 1 betting rules

The stars who represented Africa at the World Cup have now been punished by Ligue 1 authorities for their roles in sports betting

Ligue 1 authorities clamped down on 76 violators of its betting protocols ( Buzzi)
Cameroon’s Jean-Charles Castelletto and Ghana’s Alexander Djiku were two of 76 players, coaches, and directors who received suspensions from Ligue 1 authorities for their roles in different breaches of the league's betting rules.

The biggest punishment was given to Quevilly B’s French midfielder Samy El Khiar, who was suspended for four matches and handed a suspended fine of €2,000.

Alexander Djiku playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup (Shuttershock)
Ghana Football Awards’ Footballer of the Year for 2022, Djiku, just returned from representing Ghana at the 2022 World Cup and has received a one match suspension that will see him miss Strasbourg’s crucial tie with league leaders PSG.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Cameroonian centre back Jean-Charles Castelletto received a four-match suspended ban, which will come into effect after a further offence. Fortunately, he will be available for Nantes' first match after Ligue 1 resumes against Lorient.

Jean-Charles Castelletto celebrates scoring for Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup (Agencia MexSport)
The players were suspended for offences dating back to the 2020/21 season, when the players were believed to have breached Ligue 1 betting rules by taking part in sports betting.

