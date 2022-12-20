Cameroon’s Jean-Charles Castelletto and Ghana’s Alexander Djiku were two of 76 players, coaches, and directors who received suspensions from Ligue 1 authorities for their roles in different breaches of the league's betting rules.
Cameroon and Ghana World Cup stars banned for breaching Ligue 1 betting rules
The stars who represented Africa at the World Cup have now been punished by Ligue 1 authorities for their roles in sports betting
Recommended articles
The biggest punishment was given to Quevilly B’s French midfielder Samy El Khiar, who was suspended for four matches and handed a suspended fine of €2,000.
Ghana Football Awards’ Footballer of the Year for 2022, Djiku, just returned from representing Ghana at the 2022 World Cup and has received a one match suspension that will see him miss Strasbourg’s crucial tie with league leaders PSG.
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Cameroonian centre back Jean-Charles Castelletto received a four-match suspended ban, which will come into effect after a further offence. Fortunately, he will be available for Nantes' first match after Ligue 1 resumes against Lorient.
The players were suspended for offences dating back to the 2020/21 season, when the players were believed to have breached Ligue 1 betting rules by taking part in sports betting.
More from category
-
Cameroon and Ghana World Cup stars banned for breaching Ligue 1 betting rules
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker
-
COMMENT: Can Nigeria and Benin really host the AFCON in 2025?