Calvin Bassey's Ajax win first game of the season, defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-2

Jidechi Chidiezie
Bassey was absent following the red card he obtained in the Johann Cruyff Shield against PSV.

Ajax defeated Fortuna Sittard in the keenly contested first game of the season

Eredivisie champions Ajax started the new league season with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard.

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder made two changes to his line-up from their last pre-season game with Remko Pasveer replacing goalkeeper Jay Gortervand and Perr Schuurs replacing the suspended Edson Alvarez.

Nigeria's Calvin Bassey who recently joined from Rangers was absent due to his suspension in Ajax's Johann Cruff's victory over PSV.

Paul Gladon started the attack with the Limburgers and showed himself early, opening the scoring within six minutes, after a fine pass from Arianit Ferati.

In the half, Schreuder intervened by bringing in Brian Brobbey and Davy Klaassen for Perr Schuurs and Steven Berghuis, with the newcomers, striking at lightning speed.

Within three minutes it was 1-1 following a turning cross from Kenneth Taylor which Klaassen converted.

In the 51st minute, Devyne Rensch joined the party and made it 2-1 for Ajax by finishing well after a combination with Brobbey. Although it was initially ruled out for offside, VAR reversed the decision.

Ajax won their first game of the season, in the absence of new signing Calvin Bassey ANP

Brobbey then scored for 3-1 eleven minutes later, another goal that the VAR to intervene in.

In the 66th minute, Fortuna coach Sjors Ultee decided it was time for his two new attackers: Yilmaz and Inigo Cordoba came in, with the Turkish striker coming close in the 83rd minute.

In the 87th minute, though, Yilmaz came through for Sittard, scoring from a free kick about twenty meters away from the goal to see the keenly contested game at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion end in a 3-2 scoreline.

Jidechi Chidiezie

