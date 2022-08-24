Super Eagles' most expensive defender anticipating Champions League experience with Sons of the Gods

One of the players is Calvin Bassey, who is set to get a taste of Champions League football for the first time in his young football career.

Bassey set for Champions League adventure

Bassey signed up for Champions League football this season after joining Ajax from Rangers on a five-year deal worth €23.00m, which could rise to €26.00m.

Ajax finished as Dutch champions last season and are guaranteed a place among Europe's elite this season. Bassey, who is now up and running for the club after receiving a red card on his debut, is relishing the prospect of playing in the Champions League.

Bassey revealed it was one of his dreams to play in Europe's biggest competition, and he cannot wait to start.

"Playing in the Champions League would be a dream come true," Bassey said on Ajax's website.

"I'm really looking forward to it and always want to test myself against the best players.

"Everyone with us can't wait for the Champions League to start," he added.

Bassey's new Ajax number

Bassey played his first league game for Ajax last Saturday after missing the first two games due to the red card he picked up in the Super Cup clash against PSV.

The 22-year-old played with the number three jersey after picking the number 33 jersey. The Super Eagles star revealed he chose the new number because the former owner of the jersey left the club.

"I want to apologize to everyone who bought a shirt with 33," Bassey said. Perr Schuurs used to have number three but left.

I thought it was a good time to take it over. Number three has always been my favourite because I had three cases in my life is the most important thing: God, family and football," he added.