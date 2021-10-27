CAFCC: Will Enyimba, Rivers United stop the fall of Nigeria clubs to the North African teams?

Their dominance over Nigerian clubs was taken to another level this season, as Akwa United and Rivers United were eliminated by CR Belouizdad and Al Hilal of Algeria and Sudan respectively.

Bayelsa United was also eliminated by CS Sfaxien of Tunisia from the CAF Confederation Cup on a 4-1 aggregate score line.

The draws which were held in Cairo on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 pitched the remaining two Nigerian clubs on the continent, that is Rivers United and Enyimba against Al-Masry FC of Egypt and Al Itihad of Libya.

This put Nigerian clubs progressing in the competition at the mercy of North African clubs again.

There is a possibility that all the four teams representing Nigeria on the continent could be eliminated from all CAF competitions this season.

This is one of the reasons Enyimba FC and Rivers United should do all within their means to stop this ugly trend and save some pride for Nigeria football in the hands of the Maghreb clubs.

The Enyimba FC of Aba coach, Finidi George pinpointed adequate preparation as a key to overcoming the huge task ahead.

"They're a good side but I think we are up to the task North African team have dominated in Caf competitions over the years so we know it's going to be a big challenge but at the same time prepare for the game to overcome" Finidi George told pulse.ng

The former Nigerian International can't summarize it less as only adequate preparation can help prevent failure.

Adequate preparation

Adequate preparation starts from getting the best out of the players by coming up with appropriate training schedules to keep the players fit, sharp and ready for the task ahead.

The technical crew needs to the opposition and analyze their strength and weakness and how best to approach the game that will give the desired result.

The welfare of the team should be paramount must ready psychologically and mentally as the players need to know that national pride is at stake and be ready to make Nigeria proud with their performance on the day.

The coach must be spot on with his decision making and sure of his instructions to the players on the sideline for the whole of ninety minutes.

Though the Nigerian Professional League is on break, this will affect the competitive awareness of the boys a bit because the team will be idle for about five weeks as the round of 32 games is slated for 28 November and 5 December 2021.

The team should rise above this excuse and take the positives of keeping fresh and resting well before going into the battle of conquering the North Africa teams to avoid failure to advance to the group stage.

The absence of Nigerian teams in the group stage may affect the country's coefficient and ranking which could reduce the number of teams the country will be presenting for continental club competitions.

The ball is in Enyimba and Rivers United's court, hopefully, they will play it well and stop this free fall of Nigerian clubs to North African teams on the continent.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----