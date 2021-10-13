CAFCC: Loads of expectations on Finidi George as Enyimba FC takes on Diambars this weekend

Enyimba fans received the news with nostalgia and can't wait to watch the club flourish under Finidi George.

The wait is over, as Enyimba FC begins another quest in the CAF Confederations cup, under the new gaffer on Saturday in Aba.

The expectation on the streets of Aba and other Enyimba fans scattered all over the country is summarized by the message of the Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu when he received Finidi George in his office after his announcement as coach of the club.

The Governor said: “On behalf of the people of Abia State, I say welcome. Abia State is the home of football in Nigeria and Enyimba is more than a club; it is a religion for our people. Having an iconic coach for such a big team is a very good match and I know we will make an impact in Africa under you''.

The message is clear enough, they want to make an impact in Africa, making an impact in Africa could be safely translated to mean they want him to win the CAF Confederation.

The fact that Finidi George belongs to the highly revered Super Eagles class of 94 and living in Europe before coming down to accept the job, raise the bar of expectations.

He is expected to unleash the experience gathered in Europe over year's as a player and later as a manager to help Enyimba win trophies again.

This position was corroborated by Enyimba chairman Felix Anyansi Agwu, during the unveiling of Finidi George, when said he is banking on Finidi's European experience to deliver the goods

“For us to have engaged a coach like Finidi George who is coming from Europe is a clear statement of intent about our aspirations,” Agwu said.

All attention will be on the coach this weekend against Diambars, as followers of the game will be watching with keen interest how Enyimba will file out, the kind of formation, strategies and methods

Finidi will be adopting to get the needed results.

The average fans will want to see an Enyimba side that will dominate and beat the modest club from Senegal.

The outcome of the game will give an insight into the future of the club with Finidi George in charge.

The Finidi experiment will be tested with this game where there is no room for errors, finito will have to be perfect testing his tactics, new players, his formation and all must work, otherwise, it may spell doom for the 50-year-old gaffer.

The 1995 UEFA Champions League winner will be judged with results on the pitch starting from this weekend, and Finidi can't afford to start on a winning note in Aba.

That's is the level of expectations with ordinary Aba people, victory is all that matters for a convincing start to the season.

So far so good, the news coming from Aba as far as the relationship between the coach and the management of the team has been cordial as Finidi has been all the support, conducive environment to achieve results.

The pressure is on Finidi to live up to the high expectation and deliver a result that will make life easy for him at the club and only a good start can ease off the pressure as no excuse will be enough if Enyimba fails to go past Diambars FC on Saturday.

