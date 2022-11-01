VIDEO: Bayelsa Queens' Mary-Magdalene wins ‘Goal Of The Day’ despite Champions League defeat

The forward scored the Nigerian champions' only goal in a 2-1 defeat against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

A goal in each half by Lelona Dawetti saw the defending champions grab a two-goal lead before Anjor, who was substituted in, in the second half pulled on back for the Queens in the 81st minute.

Anjor wins 'Goal Of The Day' award

For her effort in the defeat against the South African giants on Monday, CAF revealed that the goal scored by the Bayelsa Queens forward was the best of all four goals scored on the second day of the tournament.

Bayelsa Queens are drawn into group B of the competition and played their first games a day after group A.

Asides from Bayelsa Queens' defeat, the other Group B saw Congolese side TP Mazembe Ladies defeat Egypt's Wadi Degla.

Wadi Degla, TP Mazembe next up for Bayelsa Queens

Bayelsa Queens will next turn their attention to their second group game against TP Mazembe on November 3, in a bid to climb higher in group B.

CAF

Only the top two teams from each group are expected to progress to the semi-finals of the competition, slated to take on November 9.