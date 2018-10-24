CAF semi-final clashes in Tunisia cause 51 injuries

news

Clashes between police and supporters during a CAF Champions League match in Tunisia led to 51 people being injured and 12 arrested, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Sofiene Zaag told AFP that 38 policemen and 13 supporters sustained injuries during a CAF Champions League semi-final second leg in a Tunis suburb Tuesday.

Local club Esperance defeated Primeiro Agosto of Angola 4-2 in the return match to qualify for the final 4-3 on aggregate having lost the first leg 1-0 in Luanda three weeks ago.

Footage of the match included some supporters hurling stones at the police, who responded by firing tear gas.

Flares were also hurled on to areas surrounding the pitch, making visibility particularly difficult at one stage of the second half.

"It was not a football match -- it was like watching a horror movie," Serbia-born Primeiro coach Zoran Manojlovic told reporters.

"What occurred brought shame on African football and I hope some CAF or FIFA officials watch a recording of the game and take appropriate action."

The semi-final was held at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique in Rades, a southern suburb of Tunis where most major football fixtures in the country take place.

Stade Olympique is scheduled to host the second leg of the final between Esperance and fierce rivals Al Ahly of Egypt on November 9.

Record eight-time Champions League trophy-holders Ahly lost 2-1 at Entente Setif of Algeria Tuesday, but qualified 3-2 on aggregate.

Ahly won away and drew at home against Esperance in the group stage of the Champions League this season.