President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for coronavirus the federation has announced.

Ahmad who has been the CAF president since March 2017 was subjected to a test after he arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, with mild flu symptoms.

The test came out positive for the virus and the African football’s top man will now self-isolate at his hotel for a minimum of 14 days.

CAF also announced that all those who have come in contact with Ahmad over the past seven days from the day of announcement-especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup final - to take the necessary measures and follow COVID-19 protocols.

From Madagascar, Ahmad was a football player before he became a politician. Since February 2003, he serves as the president of Malagasy Football Federation and also currently in his third period of office.