Remo Stars earn hard-fought draw away at Morocco, Kwara United dazzle at home

CAF Confederation Cup

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) sides Kwara United and Remo Stars recorded important results in various forms in the first legs of their first-round qualifying fixtures in the CAF Confederations Cup.

For Kwara United, they picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Nigerien football club AS Douanes, while competition debutants Remo Stars recorded a vital 1-1 draw away at 2005 champions AS FAR.

With the second legs slated for the 17-18 of September, the Nigerian sides will look to capitalize on their performances in their first leg fixtures.

In Lagos, Kwara United were at their best as they scored three first-half goals to defeat Niger Cup winners AS Douanes 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Paul Samson opened the scoring for the Ilorin club as early as the fifth minute before forward Wasiu Jimoh, doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 17th minute.

Jimoh then added the third goal - his second of the game late in the first half, to ensure that Kwara United go into next weekend's return leg billed for Niamey, with one leg in the next round.

Later on Sunday, Remo Stars held AS FAR to a 1-1 draw in front of home fans at the packed Stade Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

It was Remo Stars' maiden appearance on the continent, and the Moroccan club who finished in 3rd in the Botola last season welcomed them with a 27th-minute goal from Diney Borges.

Remo Stars goalkeeper Bankole Kayode then pulled up a series of impressive save to ensure the game ended on that note for half-time, before Adams Olamilekan headed home the equalizer off a corner four minutes after the break.

The home side will now arrive in Nigeria for the return leg next week.

