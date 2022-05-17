Controversial AFCON referee Janny Sikazwe to officiate CAF final in Uyo

The news was confirmed on Tuesday by Zambian Football Association confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Sikazwe's assistants in Uyo

The Zambia FA revealed that the 42-year-old official is to be assisted by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as the first assistant and Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule as the second assistant.

twitter/@OgaNlaMedia

The fourth official will be Botswana's Joshua Bondo, while the video assistant referee will be Egyptian Mahmoud Ashor, with fellow compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal and Mahmoud Elbana rounding up the video team.

Sikazwe returns to CAF competitions after AFCON mess

At this year's African Cup of Nations, the referee made news when he blew his final whistle twice before full-time in a match between Mali and Tunisia.

pulse senegal

The Zambian controversially declared the game over in the 85th minute: but allowed it until the 89th minute after realizing his error, only to declare the game over for the second time.

He was eventually diagnosed with heatstroke, and later revealed that "God instructed me to terminate the match."

In March, he was put in charge of refereeing the CAF Champions League Group D game between Petro De Luanda and Esperance Sagrada, two Angolan clubs.

Confederations Cup referee to officiate at Qatar World Cup

Sikazwe was alongside seven other Africans, selected as one of the referees to officiate at the 2022 World Cup later in November.

pulse senegal

The World Cup: to be held in Qatar, will see Sikazwe handle his second global showpiece, having refereed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.