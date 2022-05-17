Controversial AFCON referee Janny Sikazwe to officiate CAF final in Uyo

This Friday's CAF Confederation Cup final between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane will be officiated by Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe.
The CAF Confederation Cup final will be held at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, on Friday.
The news was confirmed on Tuesday by Zambian Football Association confirmed the news on Tuesday.
Sikazwe's assistants in Uyo
The Zambia FA revealed that the 42-year-old official is to be assisted by Angolan Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos as the first assistant and Mozambican Arsenio Chadreque Maringule as the second assistant.
The fourth official will be Botswana's Joshua Bondo, while the video assistant referee will be Egyptian Mahmoud Ashor, with fellow compatriots Mahmoud Abouelregal and Mahmoud Elbana rounding up the video team.
Sikazwe returns to CAF competitions after AFCON mess
At this year's African Cup of Nations, the referee made news when he blew his final whistle twice before full-time in a match between Mali and Tunisia.
The Zambian controversially declared the game over in the 85th minute: but allowed it until the 89th minute after realizing his error, only to declare the game over for the second time.
He was eventually diagnosed with heatstroke, and later revealed that "God instructed me to terminate the match."
In March, he was put in charge of refereeing the CAF Champions League Group D game between Petro De Luanda and Esperance Sagrada, two Angolan clubs.
Confederations Cup referee to officiate at Qatar World Cup
Sikazwe was alongside seven other Africans, selected as one of the referees to officiate at the 2022 World Cup later in November.
The World Cup: to be held in Qatar, will see Sikazwe handle his second global showpiece, having refereed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Having refereed for over 14 years, the FIFA-badged Zambian is considered one of the best officials from Africa.
