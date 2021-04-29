Enyimba score last minute goal against Orlando Pirates to qualify for CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals

Enyimba went into the game occupying the last spot in Group A behind Pirates, ES Setif, and Al Ahli Benghazi and needed a win on Wednesday night to continue their journey in the competition.

The Aba Elephants had an away goal advantage over their opponent courtesy of the 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture in South Africa, which means a one nil win would secure their passage.

However, they started the game poorly with series of uncoordinated play and could easily have gone behind on the 3rd minute when Vincent Pule played a dangerous low shot from range but the Enyimba keeper made a decent save.

As the half progresses, Enyimba failed to pose any serious threat to Orlando Pirates except for an awkward bounce in the South Africans' box that was smartly gathered by the goalkeeper.

With ES Setif leading Al Ahli by a goal in the other group game, Enyimba were on the brink of elimination and the players went into the halftime break with this in mind.

Pulse Nigeria

Enyimba's wobble continued all through the second half with the South Africans now opted to sit back and soak in the pressure. The Nigerians didn't create any goal scoring chance until the 90th minute when Tosin Omoyele's scored from close range but the linesman raised the flag for offside.

Deep into the additional minutes, Super Eagles starlet, Anayo Iwuala, who has been quiet all night pounced on a loose ball in the Pirates box, wriggled his way past two defenders before releasing a low cross to find Olismaka in the far post who converted from close range.

Orlando Pirates quickly went in search of a comeback but the Enyimba goalkeeper, Noble, did well to save from close range.

The victory confirmed Enyimba's progression into the next round while Pirates also went through as result from the other game turned out in their favour.