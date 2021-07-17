Factfile for 2021 CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt:
CAF Champions League winners: Al Ahly factfile
Al Ahly on Saturday became the first club to win back-to-back CAF Champions League titles three times
Popular name: Cairo Red Devils
Captain: Mohamed el Shenawy
Coach: Pitso Mosimane (RSA)
Path to victory: Round of 32 - Sonidep (NIG) 4-0 home, 1-0 away; Group A - Al Merrikh (SUD) 3-0 2-2, Simba (TAN) 1-0 0-1, V Club (CON) 2-2 3-0; quarter-finals - Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) 2-0 1-1; semi-finals - Esperance (TUN) 3-0 1-0; final - Kaizer Chiefs (RSA) 3-0
Scorers: 6 - Sherif, 3 - Magdy, Mohamed; 2 - Banoun, Yasser Ibrahim, Mahmoud Kahraba; 1 - Walter Bwalya (COD), Dieng, Hussein el Shahat, Amr el Sulaya, Maaloul, Mohsen Mohsen, Salah Mohsen, Walid Soliman
Champions League record: 1998 - first round, 1999 - Group A, 2000 - Group B, 2001 - winners, 2002 - Group A, 2004 - first round, 2005, 2006 - winners, 2007 - runners-up, 2008 - winners, 2009 - second round, 2010 - semi-finals, 2011 - Group B, 2012, 2013 - winners, 2014, 2015 - second round, 2016 - Group A, 2017, 2018 - runners-up, 2019 - quarter-finals, 2020 - winners, 2021 - winners
CAF titles: 10 - Champions League, 7 - Super Cup, 4 - African Cup Winners Cup, 1 - Confederation Cup
Note: Ahly won the forerunner of the Champions League, the African Cup of Champions Clubs, in 1982 and 1987
afp
