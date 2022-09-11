CAF CL

Rivers United grab important first leg win over Watanga, Plateau draw

Jidechi Chidiezie
With the second legs slated for the 17-18 of September, the Nigerian sides will look to capitalise on their performances in their first leg fixtures.

CAF Champions League

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) champions Rivers United trounced their Liberian counterparts Watanga 3-0 on Sunday evening in the first leg of their CAF Champions League first-round qualifying match.

The convincing victory comes a day after Plateau United secured a valuable 2-2 draw away at Gabon, against Championnat National D1 champions AS Stade Mandji.

The Nigerian champions met the Liberians for the first time at club level and ensured they showed them no mercy at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Stanley Eguma's side came close to scoring twice in the opening five minutes and soon got the goal their brilliant start merited in the eighth minute thanks to Kenechukwu Agu.

Ten minutes later, the lead was doubled as Paul Acquah set up Ebube Duru to fire in a fierce drive from 20 yards out. Acquah then turned from provider to goalscorer, making it 3-0 for Rivers United in the stoppage time of the first half.

With the second half barren of goals, and the game ending as the first half did, the Pride of Rivers will head to next weekend's second leg scheduled to hold at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

A day earlier, Plateau United put up a good fight as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Gabonese side Stade Mandji in their own first-leg encounter at the Stade Franceville.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side dominated their hosts, opening the scoring in the 18th minute of the game, thanks to Nnerot Silas before the Jos club got pegged back by their hosts in less than a minute.

Plateau United retook the lead as Zulkifilu Mohammed tried to ensure they put themselves in a winning position ahead of the return leg in Nigeria. Still, the Gabonese side again levelled scores again before half-time.

With all four goals coming in the first half, both sides settled for defending to ensure things did not get uglier.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

