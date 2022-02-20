CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe


Mamelodi Sundowns, Etoile du Sahel, Zamalek, and ES Tunis all picked up draws away from home on Matchday 2 of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League

Petro de Luanda picked up three points to maintain an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season (IMAGO/Xinhua)
Petro de Luanda picked up three points to maintain an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season (IMAGO/Xinhua)

Petro de Luanda were the only side to pick up three points on the second day of Matchday 2 in the CAF Champions League as Angola's most successful club defeated Wydad Casablanca by a 2-1 scoreline.

The four other fixtures of the day ended in draws with a paltry seven goals scored in five games played on Saturday, February 19 in Africa's top-tier club competition.

The Angolan club welcomed their Moroccan counterparts to the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda as they went in search of their first win in this season's CAF Champions League group stages.

Wydad Casablanca are experienced campaigners in the CAF Champions League having reached the semi-finals in the last 3 editions
Wydad Casablanca are experienced campaigners in the CAF Champions League having reached the semi-finals in the last 3 editions AFP

Goals from Brazilian forward Tiago Azulao (41') and Jalal Daoudi (59') put the match in the balance before Yano (68') put Petro de Luanda in front for the second time in the match and ultimately won all three points for them.

Al Merrikh and Mamelodi Sundowns played out a goalless draw at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo as the South Africans took control of Group B with four points.

Sundowns dominated the Egyptians despite being away but could only muster one shot on target for the entirety of the match with both sides firing off 29 shots in total during the 90 minutes.

Competition debutants Jwaneng Galaxy got their first-ever points in the CAF Champions League on the board in a spirited 1-1 home draw with Etoile du Sahel at the Francistown Stadium in Botswana.

Etoile du Sahel could not hold on to their lead in Botswana
Etoile du Sahel could not hold on to their lead in Botswana Pulse Ghana

Souleymane Coulibaly had put the Tunisians up in the 14th minute but Jwaneng Galaxy kept pushing till they got a 91st-minute equaliser through Thabang Vicent Sesinyi.

The Batswana side remains rooted at the bottom of the Group after a crushing 4-0 loss to ES Setif on Matchday 1.

Sagrada Esperanca's return to the CAF Champions League is not going as expected as the Angolan champions failed to score again in a 0-0 draw at home to Zamalek.

An opening day 3-0 defeat at Wydad Casablanca condemns Esperanca to the bottom of Group D with one point and no goals in two group stage matches of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season after they last featured during the 2004/05 season.

Saturday's final game was another 1-1 stalemate between Chabab Belouizdad and ES Tunis in a North-African derby at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria.

ES Tunis fans cheer for their team prior to the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018
ES Tunis fans cheer for their team prior to the CAF Champions League second leg final football match between Egypt's Al-Ahly and Tunisia's ES Tunis at the Olympic stadium in Rades on November 9, 2018 AFP

Karim Aribi put the home side ahead in the 14th minute but Tunis' full-back Zied Machmoum found an equaliser in the 72nd minute to share the spoils on the day.

The CAF Champions League returns on Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26 with a full complement of eight fixtures across all centres as the 15 other teams try to break Al Ahly's three-year stranglehold on the competition.

Petro de Luanda 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Al Merrikh 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Jwaneng Galaxy 1-1 Etoile du Sahel

Sagrada Esperanca 0-0 Zamalek

Chabab Belouizdad 1-1 ES Tunis

