Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

The four other fixtures of the day ended in draws with a paltry seven goals scored in five games played on Saturday, February 19 in Africa's top-tier club competition.

Petro de Luanda Vs. Wydad Casablanca

The Angolan club welcomed their Moroccan counterparts to the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda as they went in search of their first win in this season's CAF Champions League group stages.

AFP

Goals from Brazilian forward Tiago Azulao (41') and Jalal Daoudi (59') put the match in the balance before Yano (68') put Petro de Luanda in front for the second time in the match and ultimately won all three points for them.

Al Merrikh Vs. Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Merrikh and Mamelodi Sundowns played out a goalless draw at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo as the South Africans took control of Group B with four points.

Sundowns dominated the Egyptians despite being away but could only muster one shot on target for the entirety of the match with both sides firing off 29 shots in total during the 90 minutes.

Jwaneng Galaxy Vs. Etoile du Sahel

Competition debutants Jwaneng Galaxy got their first-ever points in the CAF Champions League on the board in a spirited 1-1 home draw with Etoile du Sahel at the Francistown Stadium in Botswana.

Pulse Ghana

Souleymane Coulibaly had put the Tunisians up in the 14th minute but Jwaneng Galaxy kept pushing till they got a 91st-minute equaliser through Thabang Vicent Sesinyi.

The Batswana side remains rooted at the bottom of the Group after a crushing 4-0 loss to ES Setif on Matchday 1.

Sagrada Esperanca Vs. Zamalek

Sagrada Esperanca's return to the CAF Champions League is not going as expected as the Angolan champions failed to score again in a 0-0 draw at home to Zamalek.

An opening day 3-0 defeat at Wydad Casablanca condemns Esperanca to the bottom of Group D with one point and no goals in two group stage matches of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season after they last featured during the 2004/05 season.

Chabab Belouizdad Vs. ES Tunis

Saturday's final game was another 1-1 stalemate between Chabab Belouizdad and ES Tunis in a North-African derby at the Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria.

AFP

Karim Aribi put the home side ahead in the 14th minute but Tunis' full-back Zied Machmoum found an equaliser in the 72nd minute to share the spoils on the day.

The CAF Champions League returns on Friday, February 25, and Saturday, February 26 with a full complement of eight fixtures across all centres as the 15 other teams try to break Al Ahly's three-year stranglehold on the competition.

Saturday’s CAF Champions League results

Petro de Luanda 2-1 Wydad Casablanca

Al Merrikh 0-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Jwaneng Galaxy 1-1 Etoile du Sahel

Sagrada Esperanca 0-0 Zamalek