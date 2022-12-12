ADVERTISEMENT

CAF CC: NPFL champions Rivers United get 'easy' Confederation Cup group, to launch season with away game

Sports  >  Football

According to CAF, Rivers United will play their first match on 12 February 2023.

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma
Nigeria's Rivers United have been handed a considerably easy group in the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup following the official draws for the group stage held on Monday.

The Pride of Rivers became the last standing Nigerian team on the continent after defeating Libya's Al Nasr 6-1 on aggregate in the playoff round earlier in November.

Rivers United who had by winning the Nigeria Professional Football League in July automatically qualified for the CAF Champions League were booted out in the second qualifying round of the tournament by defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

Having been relegated to the Confederation Cup, and qualified for the group stages following an aggregate victory in the playoff round over Al Nasr, Rivers United were placed in pot 2 ahead of Monday's draws.

Group stage for the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup
They will now face Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas, DR Congo's Motema Pembe, and Republic of Congo's Diables Noirs in Group B.

Although all four teams will be gunning for their first Confederation Cup title, Rivers United will come up against formidable opposition as ASEC Mimosas are former Champions League winners (1995), while Motema Pembe and Diables Noirs are DR Cong and Congo's cup champions, respectively.

Group A: USM Alger (Algeria), Marumo Gallants (South Africa), Al Akhdar (Libya), Saint-Eloi Lupopo (DR Congo)

Group B: ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire), Diables Noirs (Congo), Rivers United (Nigeria), Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

Group C: Pyramids (Egypt), ASKO Kara (Togo), Future (Egypt), AS FAR (Morocco)

Group D: TP Mazembe (DR Congo), US Monastir (Tunisia), Young Africans (Tanzania), Real Bamako (Mali)

Rivers United are the current Nigerian champions
The group stage will be played on a home-and-away round-robin basis, with the winners and runners-up of each group, advancing to the quarter-finals of the competition.

According to CAF, Rivers United will play their first match on 12 February 2023, an away game against Diables Noirs.

Below are the fixtures and dates for the Nigerian champions;

Diables Noirs vs Rivers United, February 12

Rivers United vs ASEC Mimosas, February 19

Motema Pembe vs Rivers United, February 26

Rivers United vs Motema Pembe, March 7/8

Rivers United vs Diables Noirs, March 19

ASEC Mimosas vs Rivers United, April 2

