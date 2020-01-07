Nigerians were not pleased with the absence of Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi from the Best African XI of 2019 which was revealed at the CAF Awards 2019 on Tuesday, January 7 2020.

Africa’s best players of the year 2019 in each position were revealed at the CAF awards’ ceremony. The list included the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez.

Best African XI of 2019 (CAF) CAF

It was, however, the presence of Cote d'Ivoire and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye which sent Twitter Nigeria into meltdown.

Gueye is in the defensive midfield position which Nigerians believe belongs to one of their own Ndidi.

Some, however, were in support of the selection and believed that Gueye deserved it more than Ndidi.

The conversation sent ‘Ndidi’ to top of Twitter Nigeria trends ranking higher than the likes of Mane who won the biggest award of the CAF Awards 2020 and the League Cup fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ndidi was the most talked-about person on Twitter Nigeria after the XI was announced (Twitter) Twitter

As done in partnership with FIFPro, the Best African XI was voted by African players themselves.