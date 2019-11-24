Former Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has been nominated for the African Women’s Coach of the Year award ahead of the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

In the year under review, Dennerby’s Super Falcons won the 2019 WAFU Zone B Women’s Cup title and reach the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time in 20 years.

The Swede who was appointed in January 2018, resigned and vacated his job in October 2019 despite having a year left in his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). Dennerby now manages the Indian Women’s U-17 team.

Super Falcons of Nigeria (Getty Images) Getty Images

He won this award in 2018 after leading the Super Eagles to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are also in the running for the 2019 African Women’s Team of the Year award alongside, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Kenya, South Africa and Zambia.