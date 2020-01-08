Nigeria could only get one award from five nominations at the CAF Awards 2019 which was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Hotel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on the shores of Egypt’s Red Sea.
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was the only Nigerian who picked up an award on Tuesday night as she named the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.
Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen lost out in the Young Player of the Year award to Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby who was nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year for his job with the Super Falcons of Nigerian lost out to Desiree Ellis of South Africa while the Super Falcons of Nigeria were beaten to the Women’s National Team of the Year by Cameroon.
To cap the bad night, no Nigerian player made the FIFPro Best African XI of the Year much to the chagrin of Nigerians.
It’s now five years since a Nigerian made the Best African XI of the Year. In the last decade, only four Nigerians have managed to make the XI seven times.
Vincent Enyeama and Taye Taiwo in 2010, Taiwo again in 2011, Enyeama and Mikel Obi made it in 2013 while Ahmed Musa and Enyeama were included in 2014.
The XI in recent years has been voted by the players themselves.
Oshoala saves the night
The only moment of glory for Nigeria at the CAF Awards 2019 was when Oshoala was announced as the winner of the Women’s Player of the Year award.
It’s not the fourth the forward has won the award equaling the record of Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.
It was a night of glamour as the event which was hosted by the iconic Samuel Eto'o drew the top officials and legends of the world and African football including Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo.
Winners’ List
African Player of the Year
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Club President of the Year
Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)
Federation of the Year
Egyptian Football Association
Goal of the Year
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria vs Nigeria, Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 semi final)
Special Award
Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)
CAF-Fifpro Best XI
Goalkeeper: Andre Onana
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang