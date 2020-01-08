Nigeria could only get one award from five nominations at the CAF Awards 2019 which was held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Hotel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, on the shores of Egypt’s Red Sea.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was the only Nigerian who picked up an award on Tuesday night as she named the 2019 African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time.

Asisat Oshoala (Twitter/Super Falcons) Twitter

Super Eagles stars Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen lost out in the Young Player of the Year award to Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Swedish coach Thomas Dennerby who was nominated for the Women’s Coach of the Year for his job with the Super Falcons of Nigerian lost out to Desiree Ellis of South Africa while the Super Falcons of Nigeria were beaten to the Women’s National Team of the Year by Cameroon.

To cap the bad night, no Nigerian player made the FIFPro Best African XI of the Year much to the chagrin of Nigerians.

There was no Nigerian player in the Best African XI of 2019 (CAF) CAF

It’s now five years since a Nigerian made the Best African XI of the Year. In the last decade, only four Nigerians have managed to make the XI seven times.

Vincent Enyeama and Taye Taiwo in 2010, Taiwo again in 2011, Enyeama and Mikel Obi made it in 2013 while Ahmed Musa and Enyeama were included in 2014.

The XI in recent years has been voted by the players themselves.

Oshoala saves the night

The only moment of glory for Nigeria at the CAF Awards 2019 was when Oshoala was announced as the winner of the Women’s Player of the Year award.

It’s not the fourth the forward has won the award equaling the record of Super Falcons legend Perpetua Nkwocha.

It was a night of glamour as the event which was hosted by the iconic Samuel Eto'o drew the top officials and legends of the world and African football including Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo.

Winners’ List

Sadio Mane won the biggest award of the night, the Player of the Year AFP

African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Club President of the Year

Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)

Federation of the Year

Egyptian Football Association

Goal of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria vs Nigeria, Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 semi final)

Special Award

Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)

CAF-Fifpro Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang