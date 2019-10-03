Nigerians have said their goodbyes to Chelsea stars Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori who have been included in England’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

There have been consistent speculations over the international futures of Abraham and Tomori who are both eligible to play for Nigeria, the country of their parents.

The Nigeria Football Federations (NFF) have been trying to get the former England youth international stars to switch their allegiances but England have gone ahead to include them in their squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

News of the development got Twitter Nigeria talking with Nigerians giving up hopes of seeing the youngsters in national colours.

The conversation generated several trending items on Twitter Nigeria. (Twitter) Twitter

The conversation around the duo got ‘England’ to be the number two trend in Twitter Nigeria while ‘Tomori’ and ‘Tammy’ were seventh and eighth on Twitter Nigeria trends.