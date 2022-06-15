Kompany eyes Manchester City player, explains why he returned to England

Jidechi Chidiezie
Vincent Kompany is faced with a critical rebuilding job as Burnley are back in the Championship for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Relegated Premier League side Burnley have appointed Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

The former Manchester City captain replaces Sean Dyche: following Burnley's decision to part ways with him in April. Kompany took up the managerial position, having resigned from his position in Belgium as Anderlecht's manager.

Taking over at Burnley, Kompany is faced with a critical rebuilding job as Burnley are back in the Championship for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Having left the Premier League in 2018, the former Anderlecht boss revealed his reason for returning is because he sees 'a plan and, a potential.'

“It’s true I had other offers and when I laid down all the offers on the table, some of them were perhaps more appealing in terms of name and in terms of what they would represent to the wider public," he said.

"I had a chance to look into everything that Burnley was, in great depth and what they wanted to achieve. I see only potential and that’s exciting for me.

Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht
Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht Getty Images

“I’m not saying it will be easy," the three-time Premier League winner continued, "But I saw a path that will be different to other places. I see a plan. I see good people.

"I want to work with people who are already in Burnley."

Kompany was reportedly, also being considered by Borussia Moenchengladbach.

According to the Mirror, Kompany is interested in one defender in particular - Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis
Taylor Harwood-Bellis REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Due to City's defensive depth, Harwood-Bellis might have to go out on loan again this summer in order to play meaningful minutes.

The 20-year-old English centre-back "highly rated by coach Pep Guardiola," could be considered in the future by the Spanish tactician if another season on loan further improves his development.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

