Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 R16 Preview

The Stallions and Carthage Eagles will continue their search for glory when they take to the pitch in Garoua with a semifinal place at stake.

Despite never winning the AFCON, the Stallions of Burkina Faso are not a team to be taken lightly or written off.

Their best run in the competition is coming second at the 2013 edition when they narrowly lost to Nigeria in South Africa.

This year, at the AFCON 2021, after managing to make it out of the group stages with four points from a possible 12, the Stallions sealed their place in the quarterfinal with a penalty shootout win over Gabon in the round of 16.

For the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia, they are on the ultimate journey in search of their second AFCON win.

Like their Burkinabe counterparts, the AFCON 2021 hasn't been a smooth sail for the Eagles at all.

Two defeats and a win saw them barely qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best losers following a third-place finish in their group.

However, they have since bounced back to reckoning courtesy of the shocking 1-0 win over tournament favourites Nigeria despite going into that match with a depleted team due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Form and Head-to-Head

Both teams are meeting for the third time in the Africa Cup of Nations, but Burkina Faso has won the previous two, though via penalty shootouts and also in the last 8.

In terms of current form, Burkina Faso has drawn three of their last five matches including the last two in this competition, while Tunisia has lost three and won two of the last five matches.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

This fixture will be played at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua and is billed to kick off at 8 pm Nigerian time on January 29, 2022.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

The Stallions are expected to be without Issoufou Dayo who is a major doubt after missing the game against Gabon due an injury.

Tunisia's Carthage Eagles will have a fully fit squad with most of the key players who missed the game against Nigeria due to COVID-19 set to return. However, Montassar Talbi is out after testing positive for the virus again.

Burkina Faso Possible Starting XI: Koffi; Kabore, Tapsoba, Ouattara, Yago; Nikiema, Guira, Sangare, Bande; Outtara, Traore.