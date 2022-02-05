Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

The penultimate match of what has been an impressive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) pits hosts Cameroon against recent big achievers Burkina Faso for the third-place match.

The Stallions of Burkina Faso are playing their second third-place match in the last three editions of the competition after finishing second in the 2013 edition.

Cameroon are playing their third third-place match overall in the history of the competition but that is after featuring in seven final matches overall.

CAF

It comes full circle for both teams with this fixture being a rematch of the opening game of the tournament where Cameroon edged Burkina Faso by a 2-1 scoreline.

Toni Conceicao's side will be hoping to end this tournament with at least a medal in their hands after falling short to seven-time winners Egypt at the semi-final stage.

On the strength of the teams at the competition, the semifinals would have been Kamou Malo's target but he would be psyching his side up to take their pound of flesh for an earlier defeat by snatching the bronze medal from the hosts.

Form and Head-to-Head

While both Cameroon and Burkina Faso have had a good run in this tournament, the Indomitable Lions have done it with style and panache as against the Stallions' grit and determination.

Led by Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon won four and drew one of their five matches before the loss on penalties. Thus, not tasting defeat during 540 minutes of football in normal time.

Burkina Faso have largely relied on a counter-attacking game plan to rack up three wins, two losses and one draw so far at AFCON 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

In that time, the Stallions' meagre defence conceded only four times to augment for scoring only six times in six games.

Despite ten previous meetings, Cameroon and Burkina Faso have only met thrice at the AFCON finals and the Indomitable Lions hold the superior record with two victories and one draw.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The Burkina Faso Vs. Cameroon fixture is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 5 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde by 8 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Malo will be happy to welcome Dango Ouattara back into the side with the Lorient striker having served his one-match ban for a red card against Tunisia in the quarterfinals.

However, Burkinabe first-choice goalkeeper Herve Koffi is a major doubt for the match after going off injured against the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the semi-final.

AFP

Combative midfielder Adama Guira is suspended for this match after picking his yellow card of the tournament the last time out.

Cameroon will be able to call on their full retinue of stars once again with Andre Zambo Anguissa, Collins Fai, Karl Toko Ekambi and Aboubakar all eager to end the competition on a high.

An interesting subplot during this match is the battle for the top scorer award between Ekambi (five goals) and Aboubakar (six goals) with both Cameroonian forwards expected to lead the line again.

AFP

Burkina Faso Possible Starting XI: Herve Koffi; Issa Kabore, Soumaila Ouattara, Edmond Tapsoba, Steeve Yago; Ismahila Ouedraogo, Ibrahim Blati Toure; Gustavo Sangare, Cyrille Bayala, Bertrand Traore, Dango Ouattara.

Cameroon Possible Starting XI: Andre Onana; Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo, Collins Fai; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi

Prediction

Off the back of a narrow loss to Egypt, the Indomitable Lions will come into this match knowing that a victory is a bare minimum they could do to repay their supportive home crowd.