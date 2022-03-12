Bundesliga:Taiwo Awoniyi responds to Super Eagles snub with another goal in Union Berlin's draw against Stuttgart

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 24-year-old scored his second goal in his last three games but the Iron Ones were denied a vital win in their clash against Pellegrino Matarazzo's men.

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi (R)
Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi (R)

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi maintained his position as the highest scoring Nigerian in Europe's top five leagues this season after he scored in Union Berlin's 1-1 draw with VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga clash between the two sides at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei on Saturday afternoon.

Recommended articles

More to follow.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi (R)

    Bundesliga:Taiwo Awoniyi responds to Super Eagles snub with another goal in Union Berlin's draw against Stuttgart

  • Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season in a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

    Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

  • Diaz almost got injured scoring for Liverpool against Brighton

    Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Recommended articles

Bundesliga:Taiwo Awoniyi responds to Super Eagles snub with another goal in Union Berlin's draw against Stuttgart

Bundesliga:Taiwo Awoniyi responds to Super Eagles snub with another goal in Union Berlin's draw against Stuttgart

5Five 4Four’s second Face-Off Fight Night to hold in March 2022

5Five 4Four’s second Face-Off Fight Night to hold in March 2022

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash

Referee who almost died at AFCON Janny Sikazwe returns

Referee who almost died at AFCON Janny Sikazwe returns

Trending

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

Meet the 68-year-old Ghanaian footballer aiming to become the world’s oldest player

I was stripped of my FIFA badge due to pregnancy - Referee Theresa Bremansu

I was stripped of my FIFA badge due to pregnancy - Referee Theresa Bremansu
PREMIER LEAGUE

Video: Wilfred Zaha scoops Goal of the Month award

Zaha scored the best Premier League goal in February
CHELSEA

'Putin is to blame, what the government did is right' - Klopp supports sanctions on Abramovich

Jurgen Klopp has sympathised with Thomas Tuchel over sanctions placed on Chelsea through Roman Abramovich (IMAGO/PA Images)
SUPER EAGLES

'Thank God'- Oghenekaro Etebo reacts to Watford's 4-0 loss to Wolves

Oghenekaro Etebo is back for Watford after a long injury lay-off
SUPER EAGLES

'Mbappe, Haaland, then Osimhen' - De Maggio rates Nigerian forward as the 3rd-best striker in the world

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are considered future Ballon d'Or winners but De Maggio believes Osimhen is just behind them
UECL

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are Leicester City's leading strikers (IMAGO Sportimage)
SUPER EAGLES

'It was a foul' - Victor Osimhen blasts Fikayo Tomori for tackle in the penalty area

Victor Osimhen was brought down by Fikayo Tomori [Imago]