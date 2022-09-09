Bundesliga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Last weekend, Bayern Munich dropped points consecutively in the Bundesliga for the first time this season after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich.

This weekend looks to be a different story as the champions are not expected to drop points for a considerable number of games in the league starting from this weekend's match against Stuttgart on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, RB Leipzig play hosts to Borussia Dortmund in the crunch tie of this weekend in Germany while Bayer Leverkusen travels to play Hertha Berlin.

Sunday sees Freiburg host Borussia Monchengladbach in the last match of the Round 6 fixtures in the Bundesliga.

Here are some selected fixtures you can bet on this weekend:

Bayern München vs VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich host Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Team News (Bayern Munich)

Julian Nagelsmann might be forced to rotate his side due to their Champions League clash with Barcelona in mid-week.

Jamal Musiala has recovered from an adductor injury, alongside Eric Choupo-Moting who recently had an operation to ease problems with kidney stones.

Kingsley Coman suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday and is ruled out here.

Team News (Stuttgart)

Laurin Ulrich is still struggling with a hip injury.

Luca Pfeiffer has been suspended for two more games after his recent red card, while Josha Vagnoman is also suspended after getting sent off last weekend.

Nikolas Nartey has a thigh injury and is out for several weeks but Tanguy Coulibaly could make return to the squad.

Predictions, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Bayern Munich has defeated Stuttgart 18 times in their last 20 matches, with Stuttgart picking up a win just once while drawing the other.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann has defeated Pellegrino Matarazzo 5 times in their last 7 meetings with the Stuttgart coach picking up a win once and drawing the other.

Bayern have seen over 2.5 goals in 16 of their last 19 home matches against Stuttgart in all competitions.

Bayern have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches against Stuttgart in all competitions.

Bayern are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 home matches against Stuttgart in all competitions.

Stuttgart have drawn 6 of their last 7 away matches in the Bundesliga.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Stuttgart's last 3 games in the Bundesliga.

Despite Bayern Munich having a Champions League trip to Italy to recover from in midweek, the hosts are expected to pick maximum points at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Stuttgart are yet to win their first match of the campaign and could even struggle in the league this season, especially if they keep on selling their best players, with Sasa Kalajdzic the latest of their stars to leave the club this summer.

This game is expected to be a straight win for Bayern Munich and it's no wonder why the Odds for Home to win this match is valued at 1.16 on BetKing.

You can also be sure that Bayern will massively attack as expected. Bayern's pressure in attack will most likely lead to corners. In that case, going for a Corners bet isn't entirely a risky option as the Odds for Over 8.5 Corners in the match is valued at 1.38 on BetKing.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig host Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Red Bull Arena.

Team News (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo has a knee injury and will be out for at least six weeks in a huge blow to Leipzig's attack.

Peter Gulacsi, who had a stinker of a game in their heavy Champions League defeat to Shakhter Donetsk has an adductor problem alongside Willi Orban and Josko Gvardiol, all of which are being closely monitored.

Lukas Klostermann has a muscle injury, while striker Yussuf Poulsen is closing in on a return from a muscle injury.

Team News (Borussia Dortmund)

Alexander Meyer will likely make his Bundesliga debut in goal after Gregor Kobel suffered a muscle injury.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Mahmoud Dahoud are both out for several months with a shoulder injury.

Karim Adeyemi is expected to be fit, but Mateu Morey has suffered another long-term knee injury and will be out for several months.

Donyell Malen will unlikely be rushed back from a muscle injury, while Sébastien Haller is still ruled out indefinitely with testicular cancer.

Thorgan Hazard has a thigh injury and is ruled out here.

Predictions, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Borussia Dortmund have defeated Leipzig 7 times in their last 13 meetings, with Leipzig having won 4 times and shared the spoils twice.

Leipzig coach and former BVB manager Marco Rose, has come up against Edin Terzic twice with a win for each coach on those occasions.

Leipzig have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 5 matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

Leipzig are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 home matches in the Bundesliga.

Leipzig have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 home matches in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund have won 6 of their last 7 matches in the Bundesliga.

There have been Over 2.5 goals in the last 3 meetings between Leipzig and Dortmund.

Leipzig have won just twice in their last 7 matches in all competitions.

Dortmund have won 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.

Having lost 4-0 in Frankfurt and 4-1 in the Champions League to Shakhtar Donetsk, Leipzig fired coach Domenico Tedesco, with former BVB boss Marco Rose taking over.

BVB and Leipzig both played Champions League home matches on Tuesday evening with contrasting outcomes, so no team here has an advantage in terms of rest and recuperation.

Leipzig won both Bundesliga meetings last season and BVB will unlikely succumb to a defeat on Saturday.

The odd for BVB to Win or Draw this match is valued at 1.58 on BetKing while fancying the BVB to score seems a much safer option with the Odds valued at 1.20.

Leipzig will look to bounce back from their hammering in mid-week and will most likely find the back of the net here as well with the Odds for Home To Score valued at 1.16.

Both Dortmund and Leipzig can't brag of being defensively great so far this campaign with Over 1.5 goals valued at 1.16 on BetKing.

Hertha Berlin vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Hertha Berlin host Bayer Leverkusen at the Olympiastadium on Saturday, September 9, 2022.

Team News (Hertha Berlin)

Defender Agustin Rogel has signed from Estudiantes and should make it to the squad for Saturday's clash.

Linus Gechter is struggling to shake off tonsillitis, while Derry Scherhant and Marvin Plattenhardt are nearing returns from muscle injuries.

Former Norway keeper Rune Jarstein has been suspended for disciplinary reasons and will play no part here.

Dong-Jun Lee has an adductor injury, while Jessic Ngankam and Kelin Nsona are both closing in on returns from knee problems.

Team News (Bayer Leverkusen)

Callum Hudson-Odoi joined on loan from struggling Chelsea and is set for his first start in the Bundesliga after impressing on his debut last weekend.

Mitchel Bakker and Piero Hincapie are both available after suspension.

Meanwhile, Florian Wirtz is still on the mend from an ACL injury.

Karim Bellarabi will be out for several weeks with a muscle injury and Amine Adli is out with a shoulder problem.

Andrey Lunev is still struggling with a thigh injury and is a doubt for this match.

Predictions, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Bayer Leverkusen have defeated Hertha Berlin 10 times in their last 20 meetings, with Hertha winning 6 times and drawing 4 times in that period.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Hertha Berlin's last 4 games in the Bundesliga.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 6 of Leverkusen's last 7 games in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen are enduring their worst start to a season in 40 years and will have to start grinding out positive results quickly, after a turgid Champions League defeat in Belgium in mid-week.

Leverkusen have failed to win Hertha in their last three encounters on the road.

There have been Over 1.5 goals in the last three matches between Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen have only won once in their last 7 matches in all competitions.

Likewise, Hertha Berlin have equally won just once in their last 7 matches in all competitions.

Although a draw seems to most likely outcome in this fixture, it really could go either ways but Leverkusen are more likely to find the back of the net on Saturday with the Odds for Away to score being valued at 1.12 while Over 1.5 goals in this match is valued at 1.16.

For either of the teams to win this match, which is very likely is valued at 1.25 odds on BetKing.

SC Freiburg vs Borussia M'gladbach

Freiburg welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Europa-Park-Stadion on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Team News (Freiburg)

Rolland Sallai and Manuel Gulde both had to be taken off with injuries against Leverkusen last weekend and are doubtful for the clash here.

Lucas Höler is on his way back from a broken foot, while Kevin Schade is on the mend from a stomach muscle operation.

Lukas Kübler is nearing a return from a muscle injury, while Kimberly Ezekwem also has a muscle problem and will sit this one out.

Team News (Borussia M'gladbach)

Ko Itakura is suspended following his red card last Sunday, while Nico Elvedi and Alassane Plea both picked up injuries in that defeat as well.

Plea's absence is a certainly a blow to the visitor's attack on Sunday.

Nathan Ngoumou arrived from FC Toulouse, while Julian Weigl has signed on loan from Benfica to bolster their midfield options.

Predictions, Tips, and Odds

On Head-to-Head, Borussia Monchengladbach have defeated Freiburg 9 times in their last 20 meetings, while Freiburg has also won 7 times in the period drawing 4 times.

Borussia M.Gladbach have drawn their last 4 away matches in the Bundesliga.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Borussia M.Gladbach's last 3 games in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg are undefeated in their last 12 home matches against Borussia M.Gladbach in all competitions.

Freiburg have seen over 2.5 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches against Borussia M.Gladbach in all competitions.

Freiburg have won their last 3 matches in the Bundesliga.

There have been Over 2.5 goals in the last three meetings between Freiburg and Monchengladbach.

Freiburg have won 6 of their last 7 matches in all competitions.

Monchengladbach are undefeated in 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions.

We are very likely to see goals rain down in this contest with both sides looking pretty decent with regards to their form.

Although Freiburg look more dangerous than their visitors at the moment and it's no wonder why they are currently top of the Bundesliga standings alongside Dortmund after picking up 12 points from their first five matches in the league.

Over 1.5 is the likeliest option to play here with the odds for that outcome valued at 1.18 on BetKing.

Freiburg will likely score M'gladbach on Sunday with the Odds for Home to score valued at 1.13 Odds.

Marcus Thuram as well remains a threat for Monchengladbach in attack and the Odds for Away to score is valued at 1.26 on BetKing.