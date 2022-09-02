Bundesliga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

Borussia Dortmund play hosts to Hoffenheim on Friday night, before the defending champions Bayern Munich play on Saturday.

Last weekend, the Bundesliga witnessed an upset as Bayern Munich were held to their first draw of the season against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Although previous meetings between the two teams had indicated that Monchengladbach were never pushovers for the defending champions despite the former's obvious superiority.

This weekend, however, looks to be a different story as the champions are expected to bounce back against Union Berlin at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Here are some selected fixtures for the weekend:

Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund are up against Hoffenheim on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Team News (Dortmund)

Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna are expected to make it in time for Friday's clash, but Mateu Morey has suffered another long-term knee injury and is out for several months.

Donyell Malen only just recovered from a muscle injury, while Mahmoud Dahoud remains a doubt with a shoulder injury.

Sébastien Haller is still indefinitely ruled out of this match having being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Team News (Hoffenheim)

Togolese striker Ihlas Bebou and Bosnian center-back Ermin Bicakcic are both out knee injuries.

Stefan Posch is available after missing the last game through suspension, while Benjamin Hübner is out having picked up an ankle injury.

Back-up goalkeeper Philipp Pentke has undergone an elbow operation and is also ruled out of this match.

Predictions, Tips, and Odds

Borussia Dortmund embarrassingly surrendered a two-goal lead in their last home game with just a minute of normal time remaining and will no doubt be looking to make up for their laxity on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund are undefeated in 9 of their last 10 home matches against Hoffenheim in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 18 of Borussia Dortmund's last 21 home games.

Dortmund have not drawn in their last 26 home games.

In fact, the last time they were held at home was against this same Hoffenheim in February last year where it finished 2-2.

Hoffenheim on the other hand have won three games in a row under their new coach Andre Breitenreiter.

Hoffenheim have scored at least 2 goals in their last 4 away matches against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Hoffenheim's last 6 away games (Bundesliga).

Dortmund will be looking to avoid another repeat of their late collapse in front of their home fans but Hoffenheim's decent run of form means both they can also score at least a goal at the Signal Iduna Park on Friday.

The Odds for Dortmund to win this game is 1.68, for Dortmund to Win Either Half - 1.33 and Over 2.5 goals in the match is valued at 1.40 on BetKing.

The Odds for Hoffenheim to score is valued at 1.28 while giving the Away team a 3-goal Handicap is valued at 1.14 on BetKing.

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Union Berlin will host the Bundesliga champions on Saturday, September 3,2022.

Team News (Union Berlin)

Coach Urs Fischer has a fully fit squad at his disposal except for center back Timo Baumgartl who is recovering from testicular cancer.

Team News (Bayern Munich)

The red-hot Jamal Musiala has recovered from an adductor injury and could make a return here, alongside Eric Choupo-Moting who recently had a kidney stones operation.

Leon Goretzka made his comeback in midweek after a knee operation and could start here.

Tips and Odds

Bayern Munich will be looking to bounce back on Saturday after being held at home to Monchengladbach last weekend.

On Head-to-Head Bayern have won 4 of their 6 encounters against Union, drawing twice.

Julian Naglesmann has won Urs Fischer 4 times out of their 5 encounters with the latter only winning once in that period.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Bayern's last 6 away games.

Bayern have been winning at both half time and full time in 5 of their last 7 matches against Union Berlin in all competitions.

Bayern have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 away matches.

Union Berlin currently have the longest unbeaten run in the Bundesliga with nine wins and two draws in their last 11 games. Union's last defeat was their 4-0 loss to Bayern in March, earlier this season.

Union Berlin have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in 5 of Union Berlin's last 6 games.

Union Berlin are undefeated in their last 11 matches.