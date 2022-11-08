African champions Senegal could be without star forward Sadio Mane at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Bundesliga: Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich cook Werder Brewen
Senegal will be sweating at the moment after their main Mane was subbed off after just 20 minutes for Bayern.
Mane was substituted as Bayern Munich led Werder Bremen 4-1 at half time at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.
The 30-year-old only lasted 20 minutes before he was taken off the pitch for a suspected injury.
Mane was replaced by German international Leroy Sane, who went on to score a goal for the Bavarians on the night.
Senegal kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign in 13 days and will be hoping that their talisman was taken off for precautionary measure.
More details to follow...
