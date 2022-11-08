Bundesliga: Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich cook Werder Brewen

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Senegal will be sweating at the moment after their main Mane was subbed off after just 20 minutes for Bayern.

empty
empty

African champions Senegal could be without star forward Sadio Mane at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Mane was substituted as Bayern Munich led Werder Bremen 4-1 at half time at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night.

Mane leaves the pitch after he was substituted.
Mane leaves the pitch after he was substituted. AFP

The 30-year-old only lasted 20 minutes before he was taken off the pitch for a suspected injury.

Mane was replaced by German international Leroy Sane, who went on to score a goal for the Bavarians on the night.

A dejected Mane leaves the pitch.
A dejected Mane leaves the pitch. AFP

Senegal kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign in 13 days and will be hoping that their talisman was taken off for precautionary measure.

More details to follow...

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    Bundesliga: Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich cook Werder Brewen

  • ZUMA Press

    Serie A: No Success for Udinese at Spezia as Super Eagles forward shines in Calcio derby

  • Manchester City v Chelsea preview

    Manchester City to thrash Chelsea and other sure bets

Recommended articles

Bundesliga: Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich cook Werder Brewen

Bundesliga: Sadio Mane injured as Bayern Munich cook Werder Brewen

Serie A: No Success for Udinese at Spezia as Super Eagles forward shines in Calcio derby

Serie A: No Success for Udinese at Spezia as Super Eagles forward shines in Calcio derby

I grew up in Alapere, Ketu - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

"I grew up in Alapere, Ketu" - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

Manchester City to thrash Chelsea and other sure bets

Manchester City to thrash Chelsea and other sure bets

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

EFL Cup: Chelsea get major Haaland boost ahead Manchester City clash

EFL Cup: Chelsea get major Haaland boost ahead Manchester City clash

Omos and Apollo Crews in attendance as WWE announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar' in Lagos (Photos)

Omos and Apollo Crews in attendance as WWE announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar' in Lagos (Photos)

Qatar 2022: Ex-FIFA President admits he made 'a mistake' awarding World Cup to Qatar

Qatar 2022: Ex-FIFA President admits he made 'a mistake' awarding World Cup to Qatar

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]