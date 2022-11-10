Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Stephen Oladehinde
The Bundesliga returns this weekend as we prepare for the last round of matches before the World Cup. We have cooked up a 5-odd accumulator from the Bundesliga games, and hoping for a green weekend.

Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates
Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates

Our ticket includes Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen, and Freiburg respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Pulse bet

Pulse bet odds for the Bundesliga

Monchengladbach v Dortmund: Both teams score @ 1.44 odds

Werder Bremen v Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.55 odds

Schalke v Bayern Munich: Second half over 1.5 @ 1.42 odds

Freiburg v Union Berlin: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.71

Total odds on Pulse bet: 5.41 odds

Booking code: 3UVA1M12

*These games can be staked on Pulse bet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Friday, November 11, 20:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams score

Odds: 1.44 on Pulse bet

Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet on their travels. Monchengladbach on the other hand have also kept just two clean sheets at home this season. Therefore, both teams will come at each other and both teams will find the back of the net.

Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet away from home
Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet away from home

Saturday, November 12, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.55 on Pulse bet

Leipzig have been in great form in recent weeks winning 4 of their last 5 Bundesliga games. Marco Rose’s men have scored more than two goals in 4 of their last 5 matches. They have been on a goal rampage recently and we expect it to continue this weekend against Werder Bremen.

Saturday, November 12, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Second half over 1.5

Odds: 1.42 on Pulse bet

The league leaders are on a winning streak, having won 5 of their last 5 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to extend against a struggling Schalke who picked up their second win of the season at the weekend. Bayern Munich have scored at least two goals in 4 of their last 6 matches in the second half this season.

Sunday, November 13, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.71 on Pulse bet

A clash between the second and third position on the league table will be a fierce encounter. Freiburg have been outstanding at home this season, losing only one of their home games. However they face a very strong opponent who has kept 4 clean sheets away from home. Both teams have only scored more than two goals on two occasions during their previous meetings. We believe this game will be a very low scoring game and both teams will want to keep it simple.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

