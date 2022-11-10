Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Odds for selected games were culled from Pulse bet

*These games can be staked on Pulse bet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Monchengladbach v Dortmund

Friday, November 11, 20:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Both teams score

Odds: 1.44 on Pulse bet

Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet on their travels. Monchengladbach on the other hand have also kept just two clean sheets at home this season. Therefore, both teams will come at each other and both teams will find the back of the net.

Werder Bremen v Leipzig

Saturday, November 12, 15:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.55 on Pulse bet

Leipzig have been in great form in recent weeks winning 4 of their last 5 Bundesliga games. Marco Rose’s men have scored more than two goals in 4 of their last 5 matches. They have been on a goal rampage recently and we expect it to continue this weekend against Werder Bremen.

Schalke v Bayern Munich

Saturday, November 12, 18:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Second half over 1.5

Odds: 1.42 on Pulse bet

The league leaders are on a winning streak, having won 5 of their last 5 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to extend against a struggling Schalke who picked up their second win of the season at the weekend. Bayern Munich have scored at least two goals in 4 of their last 6 matches in the second half this season.

Freiburg v Union Berlin

Sunday, November 13, 17:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Under 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.71 on Pulse bet