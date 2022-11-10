Our ticket includes Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen, and Freiburg respectively.
Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips
The Bundesliga returns this weekend as we prepare for the last round of matches before the World Cup. We have cooked up a 5-odd accumulator from the Bundesliga games, and hoping for a green weekend.
Monchengladbach v Dortmund: Both teams score @ 1.44 odds
Werder Bremen v Leipzig: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.55 odds
Schalke v Bayern Munich: Second half over 1.5 @ 1.42 odds
Freiburg v Union Berlin: Under 2.5 goals @ 1.71
Total odds on Pulse bet: 5.41 odds
Booking code: 3UVA1M12
*These games can be staked on Pulse bet as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Monchengladbach v Dortmund
Friday, November 11, 20:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams score
Odds: 1.44 on Pulse bet
Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet on their travels. Monchengladbach on the other hand have also kept just two clean sheets at home this season. Therefore, both teams will come at each other and both teams will find the back of the net.
Werder Bremen v Leipzig
Saturday, November 12, 15:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.55 on Pulse bet
Leipzig have been in great form in recent weeks winning 4 of their last 5 Bundesliga games. Marco Rose’s men have scored more than two goals in 4 of their last 5 matches. They have been on a goal rampage recently and we expect it to continue this weekend against Werder Bremen.
Schalke v Bayern Munich
Saturday, November 12, 18:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Second half over 1.5
Odds: 1.42 on Pulse bet
The league leaders are on a winning streak, having won 5 of their last 5 Bundesliga games and will be hoping to extend against a struggling Schalke who picked up their second win of the season at the weekend. Bayern Munich have scored at least two goals in 4 of their last 6 matches in the second half this season.
Freiburg v Union Berlin
Sunday, November 13, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Under 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.71 on Pulse bet
A clash between the second and third position on the league table will be a fierce encounter. Freiburg have been outstanding at home this season, losing only one of their home games. However they face a very strong opponent who has kept 4 clean sheets away from home. Both teams have only scored more than two goals on two occasions during their previous meetings. We believe this game will be a very low scoring game and both teams will want to keep it simple.
