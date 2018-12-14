Pulse.ng logo
Bukayo Saka starts Europa League win Arsenal 1 Qarabag 0

Bukayo Saka starts first game for Arsenal in Europa League win against Qarabag

Bukayo Saka is set for a bright future at the Emirates after making his first start for the Gunners at just 17-year-old.

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka is doing well for himself at Arsenal (Instagram/Bukayo Saka )

Player of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka made his first Arsenal start in the Europa League as they beat Qarabag 1-0 on Thursday, December 13.

The youngster has been one of the talked about talents coming through the Hale Academy and was given a chance to impress by head coach Unai Emery.

Arsenal had already guaranteed qualification to the next round following their 3-o win away against Vorskla Poltava the game in which Bukayo made his debut for the firsts team as a substitute for Aaron Ramsey in the 68th minute.

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka made a good impression against Qarabag (Arsenal)

He started the game against Qarabag at the Emirates in which a solitary goal from Alexandre Lacazette guaranteed that they top their group.

Arsenal vs Qarabag

Bukayo on first start

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Bukayo was delighted to be the first player from 2000 to start for Premier League giants Arsenal.

 

He said, “I think, it’s a dream come true ever since I joined the club at the age of eight, I’ve always dreamed of playing at the Emirates.

“To all the coaches and the managers and fans that have supported me tonight, I felt it was really good.”

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka has been rewarded with his first professional contract at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Bukayo on performance

Saka also stated that he should have scored at the end after he started the game slowly.

He said, “I felt id didn't start too fast but I grew into the game, and that’s what I wanted to do.

“I started to get past my man more and should have scored at the end.”

He also expressed his delight at making his debut through a post on his official Instagram account.

 

He said, “Dream come true to play at the Emirates tonight! A proud moment for me and my family. Also good to get the win @arsenal.”

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka is highly rated at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Saka who signed a professional contract with the Gunners will hope to get another chance to impress when Arsenal face Southampton in their next fixture scheduled for Sunday, December 16.

