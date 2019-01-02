﻿Bukayo Saka a player if Nigerian descent﻿ has stated that he is happy to have played his first Premier League game for Arsenal.

The teenager was named among the substitutes for Arsenal’s clash against London rivals Fulham on Tuesday, January 1.

With the Gunners having a healthy lead, new Arsenal coach introduced the youngster for Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi in the 83rd minute.

It meant Saka was the first player born in 2001 to play in the Premier League at 17 years, three months, 27 days.

He also became Arsenal’s youngest player to feature in the Europa League earlier this season.

Speaking to the Arsenal website, Saka stated that he is not resting on his laurels and plans to give his match shirt to his parents.

He said, “I think I’ll give it to my mum and dad, but I think they’ll probably frame it and give it back to me! That’s what I think I’m going to do with it.

“Right now I’m feeling so happy. I feel blessed to have made my debut and get minutes on the pitch. I just want to thank my family, my friends and everyone at the club who’s helped me to get to this stage.

Arsenal vs Fulham

“It’s been a tough stage, a long stage, but through hard work and determination I managed to get here.

“I’m not stopping now. I’m very hungry. I just want to work hard with every chance I get. In training I just want to impress the coach so I can get back on the pitch.”

The youngster then took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his latest achievements.

He said, “Proud moment for me and my family to make my @premierleague debut. Truly honoured and blessed. The hard work continues!”

The youngster is expected to continue at Arsenal after signing a professional contract in 2018.

He had previously made two appearances in the Europa League late last year for the Gunners