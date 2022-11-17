Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The England attacker has teamed up with charity organization - BigShoe to cover 120 life-changing operations for children in Kano, Nigeria.

Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations
Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

The Arsenal star who is currently preparing with the Three Lions ahead of this month's FIFA World Cup has teamed up with a charity organization BigShoe, to help change the lives of Nigerian children who were all suffering from diseases like inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias, and brain tumors.

Recommended articles

In a video shared on Twitter from BigShoe on November 17, 2022, Saka said: "I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children's lives easier and better through these surgeries.".

Bukayo Saka on July 11, 2021.
Bukayo Saka on July 11, 2021. 903d889c-fa53-4cbc-968c-af982cc56001

Saka whose parents both come from Nigeria was born in England’s capital city, London.

The 21-year-old winger opted to represent England at international level in 2020, and has continued to be a mainstay for the Three Lions.

“I feel like I’m really, really proud of my Nigerian heritage. I always still watch Nigeria’s games where I can and I wish them all the best and support them all the way,” Saka said back in 2020 as per Metro.

The Arsenal winger is currently in Qatar with England preparing for their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Odds on Group H

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Odds on Group F

    Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

  • Bukayo Saka helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

    Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Recommended articles

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Odds for top assist maker at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group H (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group C - (Group winners, team to qualify, and highest scoring team)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group F (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star helps 120 Nigerian children have life-changing operations

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group E (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Brazil World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Qatar 2022: Croatia World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Bayelsa Queens finished third in their maiden appearance at the CAFWCL Finals.

CAFWCL: Bayelsa Queens gift Nigeria first-ever Women's Champions League medal