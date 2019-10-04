Pop culture rules the world. It reverberates with young people all over the world. A culture that derives from what resonates with the most exuberant and exciting people in the world.

Pop culture is the thread interconnecting music, movies, gaming, fashion and lifestyle, achieving fame these days without being connected to pop culture is almost impossible. Among these youngsters, nothing gets to be cool if it's not tied to pop culture and nothing becomes popular if it doesn't align with pop culture.

Some iconic global brands can attest to the power of pop culture in driving their success. These ones understand that to connect with young people, you must retool your offerings to suit them and identify with them.

This explains why Budweiser's Kings of Football show on DSTV's SuperSport has quickly become the coolest sports lifestyle show on TV. It is clearly a must see as those who have watched the show have attested.

Budweiser’s King of Football show taps into pop culture to bring you the coolest sports show on TV

"The first time I saw it, I was like ‘so there's a show like this on DSTV'. It is such a good show," a colleague Jude Egbas told me when I asked about the show at the office.

A particular episode starts like a hip-hop TV show with music blazing from DJ Dips’ wheels of steel. Then the hosts come on. Jimmie Akinsola and Osereme Inegbenebor make good first impressions with their chic looks.

It's a welcome difference and departure from the often tedious and uptight sports shows we often see on TV. While the typical sports shows are not bad as they provide useful football knowledge that engage football enthusiasts, this new show is a breath of fresh air.

The Kings of Football goes beyond just Football. It's football, music, lifestyle. It's everything. It's pop culture. "it's your favourite football and lifestyle show," Osereme usually rightly says at the start of every episode.

This is exactly what Budweiser is all about and after signing a multi-year global partnership with the Premier League and Spanish La Liga, the magazine-styled show definitely compliments the brand.

It’s always fun to watch as Jimmie and Osareme break down the latest results, news and off-the-field gist of the most popular footballers on earth, the “kings of football”.

The weekly show is billed for 8:30 pm every Friday on SuperSport 3 with repeat broadcasts on Saturdays on any of the time slots – 8 am, 10 am and 2 pm across SuperSport Channels.

Have a sneak peek of the adventures of Jimmie, Banky W, Ebuka and Simi at Manchester when they visited Old Trafford for the match between UTD and Arsenal airing on Kings of Football show, tonight, Friday by 8:30pm on SuperSport 3 with repeat episodes across SuperSport channels between 8am and 6pm on Saturdays.

The show is different, fresh, unique and exciting. You do not want to miss it.