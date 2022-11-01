Bronze-medal-winning Flamingos land in Nigeria after successful U-17 Womens World Cup

The team were airlifted from host country India by 4 am on Tuesday, and transited at Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, before arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Flamingos rewarded with bronze

Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded its best-ever finish at the tournament following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory (3-3 after full-time) over Germany in the third-place match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After three quarter-final finishes in 2010, 2012, and 2014 competitions, the feat meant that the Bankole Olowokere-led team became the first Nigerian female U-17 team to win a medal at the FIFA tournament.

Nigeria also became the second African side to achieve such a feat since Ghana's third-place finish in Azerbaijan in 2012.

The Flamingos missed participating in the U-17 Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in 2018.

In 32 matches across the competition, there were 95 goals scored - an average of 2.97 goals per match - with Nigeria accounting for 11 of those goals.

Spain defend U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy

Later on Sunday, Spain edged Colombia 1-0 to successfully defend their title.

The final watched by over 24,000 people, saw Colombia's Ana Guzman, unfortunately, put the ball in her net in the 82nd minute, to give the Spaniards the win.