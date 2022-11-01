FIFA U-17 WWC

Bronze-medal-winning Flamingos land in Nigeria after successful U-17 Womens World Cup

Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded its best-ever finish at the tournament following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory (3-3 after full-time) over Germany.

Nigeria's Flamingos have landed in Abuja after a successful U-17 Women's World Cup outing

Nigeria's U-17 Women's team, the Flamingos, have landed in the country's following their record-breaking at the just-concluded FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup that saw them finish 3rd.

The team were airlifted from host country India by 4 am on Tuesday, and transited at Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, before arriving at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded its best-ever finish at the tournament following a 3-2 penalty shootout victory (3-3 after full-time) over Germany in the third-place match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After three quarter-final finishes in 2010, 2012, and 2014 competitions, the feat meant that the Bankole Olowokere-led team became the first Nigerian female U-17 team to win a medal at the FIFA tournament.

Nigeria also became the second African side to achieve such a feat since Ghana's third-place finish in Azerbaijan in 2012.

The Flamingos missed participating in the U-17 Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in 2018.

In 32 matches across the competition, there were 95 goals scored - an average of 2.97 goals per match - with Nigeria accounting for 11 of those goals.

Later on Sunday, Spain edged Colombia 1-0 to successfully defend their title.

The final watched by over 24,000 people, saw Colombia's Ana Guzman, unfortunately, put the ball in her net in the 82nd minute, to give the Spaniards the win.

Having also won the tournament in 2018 finished as runners-up in 2014 and finished third in 2010 and 2016, Spain becomes the most successful team to ever participate in the women's age-grade competition, overtaking North Korea.

