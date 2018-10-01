Britain set to send women's football team to Tokyo Games

news

The four British national football associations are planning to send a Great Britain women's team to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, FIFA confirmed on Monday.

World football's governing body said it had received written confirmation from the English Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football Associations confirming their intention to allow a British women's team to try to qualify.

FIFA stressed that the agreement only applies to the women, and not the men.

Both England and Scotland have qualified for the 2019 World Cup in France where three nations will gain Olympic slots. FIFA said England, who finished third in the 2015 World Cup, will be the nominated country to seek one of those Tokyo places.

A Great Britain men's team played at the 2012 Olympics in London, losing in the quarter-finals. The British women's team also lost in the last eight in London.